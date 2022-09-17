High school football Week 4: Local game stories, summaries and scores from around the state

Friday's local games

No. 1 Highland Springs 34, Martinsburg, W.Va. 3

Highland Springs routs top-ranked team in West Virginia in resounding road win No. 1-ranked Highland Springs didn't blink Friday night at Martinsburg High, the top-ranked (MaxPreps) team across all classification in West Virginia, in a 34-3 blowout of the Bulldogs that sent shockwaves back across the Blue Ridge mountains.

No. 9 Manchester 35, Powhatan 14

Line helps No. 9 Manchester power past Powhatan For a program that has gone 78-16 the past eight years and won a state championship in 2018,…

No. 8 Midlothian 15, Lloyd Bird 7

Colonial Heights 36, Southampton 30 (OT): Daviyon Warner's 7-yard touchdown run in overtime gave the Colonials (2-1) a heart-stopping victory to put Colonial Heights above .500 for the first time since the third week of the 2018 season.

Colonials quarterback Za'Marion Mason completed 6 of 10 pass attempts for 63 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown to Warner. Ricardo Trinidad carried 18 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns, plus five tackles, two for losses on the other side of the ball.

Trinidad blocked a punt, Warner recovered a fumble. Deyonte Parham-Owens blocked a punt and recovered a fumble, and Kenyez Mungro Johnson forced a fumble and deflected a pass.

No. 7 Douglas Freeman 35, Atlee 19: Offensive linemen Alex Brann, Spencer Phillips, Errick Britt, Field Smith, Jonah Herbert and Willie Sellers opened up rushing lanes all night as the Mavericks (4-0) racked up 367 yards on the ground to rumble past the Raiders (1-3).

Miggy Martin was the primary beneficiary of Freeman's blocking prowess, he carried 16 times for 250 yards and three touchdowns. Kevin China also scored on the ground, and Ryan Bland carried 10 times for 72 yards. Jadyn Reece completed 3 of 6 pass attempts for 53 yards with an interception and 25-yard TD to Cole Chizuk.

Defensively, Jefferson Meade led Freeman with 10 tackles and an interception and Jake Lohmann picked off two passes and had seven tackles.

Bryce Bucholz, JJ Lewis and Brooks Hollins all had rushing touchdowns for the Raiders, and Scott Holmes caught seven passes for 64 yards.

Hanover 41, Mills Godwin 24: Beau Sahnow completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 129 yards and three touchdowns while carrying 13 times for 48 yards and catching a 6-yard TD, Peyton Seelmann rushed 16 times for 82 yards and a score, and the Hawks (3-0) knocked the Eagles (2-2) off their perch to remain unbeaten.

Cole Elrod continued to prove a versatile weapon for Hanover, he had the 6-yard passing touchdown to Sahnow, carried eight times for 46 yards and caught seven passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Grady Fahed continued his standout season for the Hawks with eight tackles, four for losses, including two sacks. Zach Tyler and Carlitto Kinney added a sack apiece for Hanover.

Hopewell 25, Henrico 12: Blue Devils quarterback Mason Cumbie connected with Savion Hutchins, Cortaz Cheatham and Camden Hunt for passing touchdowns, and Treyvonne Shelton set the tone early with a pick-9 to lead Hopewell (1-2) to its first win of the season.

On the defensive side, Cheatham and Major Preston Jr. had interceptions for Hopewell.

For the Warriors (2-2), QB Sean Macon completed 24 of 53 pass attempts for 276 yards, three interceptions and a touchdown apiece to Tyjon Gunter and Calvin Sanders. Gunter caught six balls for 75 yards, Sanders eight for 109.

Dayshawn Williams and Zavion Tyler had eight tackles and a forced fumble apiece to lead Henrico's defense, Ernest Jarret recovered two fumbles, Aamir Reilly totaled seven tackles and Javon Rush had five tackles plus an interception.

James River 37, Huguenot 12: Will Managbanag carried seven times for 114 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in three catches for 70 yards and a TD to lead the Rapids (2-2) past the Falcons (0-3).

Graham Simmons caught a 44-yard touchdown for the Rapids, winners of two straight after starting 0-2. JR quarterback Nelson Layne completed 5 of 11 pass attempts for 121 yards and two touchdown, and added a rushing score.

King William 10, Caroline 6: The reigning Class 2 state champs spoiled Caroline's homecoming in a battle of the Cavaliers as Kaleb Shelton had an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Cooper Wolfe kicked a 24-yard field goal in the fourth to lead King William (3-1).

Myles Holmes connected with Malik Johnson for a 43-yard touchdown pass, pulling Caroline within 7-6 with 5 minutes to go until halftime. Holmes threw for 151 yards, and Juelz Berryman intercepted a pass for Caroline (1-2).

Shelton totaled 79 yards through the air on 9 of 13 passing, and carried 13 times for 41 yards. Joe Isaac was the bell cow for King William, rushing 24 times for 85 yards.

Christopher Wimmer (two receptions, 31 yards) and Dupree Wade (four for 29) were the leading receivers for the visiting Cavaliers, while William Milsop (three for 55) and Keegan Brown (four for 47) paced the homestanding Cavs.

No. 3 Thomas Dale 63, Meadowbrook 6: Nick Tyree continued to turn heads with track star speed, accumulating 148 all-purpose yards with one receiving touchdown, a punt return TD and a kick return to the end zone to lead the Knights (3-0) past the Monarchs (1-3).

Brandon Rose carried nine times for 91 yards and two touchdowns to bring his season total to 11 scores through just three games. Knights QB Ethan Minter was hyper-efficient per usual, he completed 7 of 8 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns while carrying three times for 82 yards and a TD.

Defensively, CJ Milazzo led the Knights with seven tackles and a forced fumble, and Malichi Brown had seven tackles, four of them solo efforts.

No. 4 Trinity Episcopal 54, Norfolk Academy 7: Sophomore quarterback Taegan Logan completed 7 of 13 pass attempts for 150 yards and three touchdowns, two to senior Navy recruit Trai Ferguson and one to standout freshman Davion Brown, as the Titans (3-0) rolled to victory for the second consecutive week.

Trey Grant led the onslaught from a rushing standpoint with 14 carries for 107 yards and a TD. TJ DiLoreto (seven carries, 71 yards), Ky Montgomery and Brennan Ridley had a rushing TD apiece. Ferguson caught three balls for 71 yards, Brown two for 41, and Isaiah Robinson had a 36-yard catch.

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 24, Greenbrier Christian 22

Collegiate 44, Nansemond-Suffolk 19

Warhill 41, New Kent 20

Patrick Henry-Ashland 39, Deep Run 0

Petersburg 62, John Marshall 6

Cosby 37, Clover Hill 6

Thursday's local game

No. 2 Varina 13, No. 6 Hermitage 0

Saturday's local games

Greensville County at Thomas Jefferson, Noon

St. Albans at St. Christopher’s, 2

Friday's scores from around the state

Abingdon 21, Richlands 0

Albemarle 56, Monticello 0

Alexandria City 35, Justice High School 0

Amelia County 35, Altavista 7

Amherst County 49, Liberty-Bedford 8

Bassett 42, William Byrd 21

Battlefield 48, C.D. Hylton 0

Bayside 20, Landstown 0

Bishop O'Connell 16, John Carroll, Md. 13

Brentsville 42, James Wood 0

Briar Woods 36, Forest Park 35

Brooke Point 28, Eastern View 6

Brookville 49, Jefferson Forest 27

Buckingham County 48, Fuqua School 8

Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7

Cave Spring 34, Alleghany 7

Central of Lunenburg 22, William Campbell 8

Centreville 81, Wakefield 7

Chatham 21, Patrick County 19

Churchland 35, Booker T. Washington 26

Courtland 73, Riverbend 15

Eastern Montgomery 20, Auburn 13

Edison 28, Annandale 13

Floyd County 28, Fort Chiswell 0

Fork Union Prep 19, St. Annes-Belfield 7

Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 7

Frank Cox 37, Ocean Lakes 13

Franklin County 40, Magna Vista 0

Freedom (South Riding) 47, Gainesville 13

Gate City 35, Marion 28

George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Carroll County 32

Giles 16, Narrows 14

Glenvar 52, Hidden Valley 14

Grafton 47, Jamestown 3

Graham 17, Union 8

Green Run 57, First Colonial 7

Grundy 62, Castlewood 6

Hampshire, W.Va. 49, Park View-Sterling 0

Hayfield 38, George Marshall 35

Heritage-Lynchburg 12, E.C. Glass 0

Herndon 49, Osbourn Park 0

Honaker 55, Eastside 29

Hurley 52, River View, W.Va. 26

Independence 49, Washington, W.Va. 7

J.I. Burton 51, Twin Springs 16

James River-Buchanan 27, Covington 7

James Robinson 35, Chantilly 24

John Champe 49, Colgan 29

John Handley 28, Skyline 14

Kecoughtan 45, Gloucester 0

Kempsville 63, Princess Anne 0

Kettle Run 31, Riverside 0

King George 62, Westmoreland County 0

King's Fork High School 70, Great Bridge 20

Lafayette 35, York 21

Lake Braddock 48, North Stafford 8

Lake Taylor 41, Norview 0

Langley 48, Meridian High School 13

Lebanon 35, Chilhowie 7

Lee High 41, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 20

Liberty Christian 56, Rustburg 6

Liberty-Bealeton 40, Culpeper 13

Lord Botetourt 35, Appomattox 3

Loudoun County 27, Broad Run 6

Loudoun Valley 55, Dominion 7

Louisa 62, Fluvanna 0

Luray 35, Page County 12

Madison County 23, William Monroe 7

Martinsville 50, Dan River 27

Maury 66, Granby 0

Menchville 21, Hampton 20

Montcalm, W.Va. 12, Craig County 6

Mountain View 62, James Monroe 0

Nelson County 42, Cumberland 0

Norcom 34, Manor High School 0

Northampton 43, Windsor 8

Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 21

Osbourn 12, Potomac 7

Parry McCluer 44, Mountain View 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31, William Fleming 7

Patriot 35, Gar-Field 21

Portsmouth Christian 30, Hargrave Military 21

Potomac Falls 28, Millbrook 14

R.E. Lee-Staunton 38, Rockbridge County 21

Radford 28, Galax 7

Randolph-Henry 47, Surry County 12

Rappahannock County 43, Kenston Forest 8

Rye Cove 30, Thomas Walker 28, 2OT

Salem 55, Northside 14

Salem-Va. Beach 20, Tallwood 0

Smithfield 40, Lakeland 20

Snow Hill, Md. 42, Arcadia 6

Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 7

St. Michael 25, Paul VI Catholic High School 13

Stafford 44, Spotsylvania 41

Staunton River 49, Tunstall 14

Stone Bridge 20, Colonial Forge 14

Strasburg 40, Moorefield, W.Va. 0

Stuarts Draft 14, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 3

Sussex Central 20, Colonial Beach 6

Tazewell 39, John Battle 16

The Covenant School 50, Southampton Academy 14

Turner Ashby 28, Western Albemarle 21

Tuscarora 32, Heritage (Leesburg) 0

Virginia High 38, Central - Wise 35, OT

W.T. Woodson 31, Falls Church 13

Warren County 29, Fauquier 28, OT

Warwick 77, Denbigh 0

West Springfield 28, Washington-Liberty 21

Western Branch 47, Grassfield 0

Westfield 31, South County 20

Wilson Memorial 34, Waynesboro 20

Woodbridge 27, Massaponax 14

Woodstock Central 21, Clarke County 14

Yorktown 49, Oakton 7

Rural Retreat vs. Bland County, ccd.

Next week's schedule

Sept. 22

Henrico at Highland Springs, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Hopewell, 7

J.R. Tucker at Deep Run, 7

George Wythe at Powhatan, 7

Sept. 23

Flint Hill at Collegiate, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at John Marshall, 4

Benedictine at Wilson, 6

Life Christian at DeMatha (Md.) 7

King William at Westmoreland, 7

New Kent at Poquoson, 7

Armstrong at Hanover, 7

Mechanicsville at Varina, 7

Atlee at Patrick Henry, 7

Colonial Heights at Dinwiddie, 7

Thomas Dale at Matoaca, 7

Meadowbrook at Prince George, 7

Goochland at Western Albemarle, 7

Glen Allen at Hermitage, 7

Mills Godwin at Douglas Freeman, 7

Huguenot at Clover Hill, 7

Manchester at James River, 7

Cosby at L.C. Bird, 7

Monacan at Midlothian, 7

Sept. 24

Norfolk Academy at St. Christopher’s, 1 p.m.

Episcopal at Trinity Episcopal, 2