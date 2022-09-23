High school football Week 5: Local game stories, summaries and scores from around the state

Thursday's local games

Hopewell 26, Petersburg 14

No. 1 Highland Springs 61, Henrico 0: Running back Aziz Foster-Powell carried 11 times for 103 yards and a trio of touchdowns, quarterback Khristian Martin continued his standout campaign with 192 yards and two TDs through the air plus 28 yards and a score on the ground, and the Springers (5-0) rolled past the Warriors (2-3).

Eric Bird and Jakyre Henley had rushing TDs for Highland Springs, and Virginia Tech recruits Takye Heath and Braylon Johnson were each on the end of receiving scores. Lance Nelson returned a blocked punt 25 yards to the house, as the Springers racked up their highest-ever points total against Henrico.

J.R. Tucker 20, Deep Run 14: Caleb Smith had a 53-yard touchdown run, and Cameron Williams carried 33 yards for a score to put the Tigers (2-2) up 14-0 after one quarter, then Williams added a 35-yard TD reception in the third to help Tucker down the Wildcats.

Colby Taylor scored both touchdowns for Deep Run (1-4).

Powhatan (3-1) 51, George Wythe (0-4) 16

Thursday's scores from around the state

Freedom (W) 61, Gar-Field 0

Kecoughtan 24, Menchville 14

Lafayette 26, Tabb 7

Northumberland 47, Bruton 27

Portsmouth Christian 49, Lancaster 22

Rappahannock County 30, Southampton Academy 8

Stone Bridge 59, Riverside 7

Virginia High 42, Lebanon 7