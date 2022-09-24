High school football Week 5: Player of the week poll, local game stories, summaries and scores from around the state

Friday's local games

No. 10 Hermitage 24, Glen Allen 21

Last-second field goal punctuates Hermitage comeback win over Glen Allen “This is a character win, a big win for our program and a big win for our seniors. (Glen Allen) is a great football team — they jumped on us early and had our backs against the wall.”

No. 7 Douglas Freeman 28, Mills Godwin 6

No. 7 Douglas Freeman overcomes Mills Godwin with big second half to remain unbeaten “More than anything, it was just our growth as a program to fight through that adversity we faced at halftime. Last year, we weren’t able to do that. This year, we’re becoming more mature and figuring out how to do it.”

Patrick Henry-Ashland 15, Atlee 13

Patrick Henry defense stymies Atlee as Ross helps Patriots to victory “The defense rose up and they made the plays when they needed to tonight,” Pats head coach Ken Wakefield said with a deep sigh of relief. “They finished the game for us.”

No. 3 Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 23: Brandon Rose rumbled 22 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns, Nick Tyree returned a kickoff 84 yards to the end zone, and the Knights (4-0) survived a major scare against the Warriors (2-2).

After a scoreless first period, Matoaca QB Ryley Justus threw second-quarter TD passes to Montino Williams and Bryce Yates on each side of Tyree's return. Jon Gates added a 24-yard field goal to put the Warriors up 17-7 at halftime and put the Richmond area on upset alert.

But Rose scored from 30 yards out early in the third quarter to close the gap, and Knights QB Ethan Minter carried in from 1 yard out to give Dale its first lead before Amr Ibdah's third extra point made it 21-17.

Matoaca looked to have snatched victory back when Paul Lewis hauled in an 11-yard TD from Justus in the fourth. But the Knights responded with a 12-yard score from Rose and Ibdah PAT for the final margin.

Justus finished 17 of 26 for 308 yards and three scores, Minter 15 of 25 for 173 yards and two interceptions. Yates had 115 yards receiving on six catches plus the score.

Lewis had six tackles and an interception to lead Matoaca defensively, while Lorenz Bacon racked up seven tackles to pace Dale.

-- Special correspondent Justice Miller contributed to this report

No. 5 Dinwiddie 63, Colonial Heights 0: Raphael Tucker carried 16 times for 170 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Generals (4-0) to 439 yards on the ground in a victory over the Colonials (2-2).

It was Dinwiddie's fourth blowout win in as many tries to start the season. Quarterback Harry Dalton, Mickiel Johnson and Zalen Wiggins all added rushing TDs.

Marquis Smith caught a pair of touchdowns and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a defensive score. Dalton completed 5 of 8 pass attempts for 101 yards and the two scores to Smith. Jackson Van Meter was perfect on extra point attempts. Trey McBride led Dinwiddie defensively with four tackles, two for losses, and Frank Wells had an interception.

No. 9 Hanover 47, Armstrong 12: Beau Sahnow and Cole Elrod threw two touchdown passes apiece, and Peyton Seelmann carried 13 times for 114 yards and a TD as the Hawks (4-0) beat the Wildcats (2-3) to remain undefeated.

Sahnow and Elrod continued to serve versatile roles for Hanover's offense. Elrod carried four times for 33 yards, completed 2 of 2 pass attempts for 42 yards and two TDs, both to Sahnow, and added a 6-yard reception. Sahnow added nine carries for 100 yards.

Theo Wingfield formed a formidable one-two punch with Seelmann, carrying 22 times for 94 yards and two TDs. Seelmann also hauled in two receptions for 21 yards and a TD.

Defensively for Hanover, Jay Hoel forced and recovered a fumble, and Zach Tyler and Grady Fahed had two sacks apiece.

King William 28, Westmoreland County 0: Kaleb Shelton racked up 180 yards of offense and two touchdowns as the Cavaliers gained 423 yards collectively to move to 4-1 in a road win over the Eagles.

After a scoreless first half, Shelton got King William on the board with a 16-yard scamper to the end zone. Joe Isaac's 40-yard TD run came early in the fourth to double the away team's lead.

Shelton carried 41 yards to paydirt with 5:35 to go to effectively put the outcome to rest. But Jahmari Ware added an 8-yard score in the waning moments for good measure.

Cameron LeBaron was perfect on extra points for King William. Sincere Baylor, Mekhi Martin and Isaac had an interception apiece. Derek Baker and Trent Johnson each recovered a fumble.

L.C. Bird 34, Cosby 21: Latavion Lowe carried 18 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns, VMI recruit Jashaun Amin caught two passes for 80 yards and a TD and added five tackles on defense, and the homestanding Skyhawks moved to 3-1 with a win over the Titans (1-3).

Bird quarterback Brad Hurt completed 7 of 9 passes for 136 yards and a TD and had a rushing score. Defensively, Tyreak Collins and Sydney Jones paced Bird with five tackles apiece, and Jaqui Vaughan had two tackles for losses plus 1 1/2 sacks.

No. 8 Manchester 14, James River 10: Freshman quarterback Landen Abernethy completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 171 yards and a TD, senior receiver Kyree Richardson hauled in three receptions for 91 yards and a score, and the Lancers (3-1) edged the Rapids (2-3).

Abernethy's 62-yard connection with Richardson made it 7-0 in the first quarter, but James River didn't take long to respond with a touchdown run by Will Managbanag (17 carries, 69 yards).

The Lancers went back up in the second period on a 1-yard rushing TD by Jason Wright. The Rapids mustered a 23-yard field goal by Jordy Etz early in the fourth to turn on the pressure with 10:27 to play. But the Lancers held on despite the Rapids out-gaining them 238-186.

Owen Riley caught four passes for 42 yards for James River, and QB Nelson Layne was 5 of 10 passing for 52 yards and two interceptions while carrying 17 times for 95 yards.

Jaden Plantin led Manchester defensively with six tackles and a sack, and Ty'ee Stephens and Ziyon Penn had an interception apiece.

No. 6 Midlothian 28, Monacan 6: The Chiefs (1-3) took an early lead on Tray Bagby's 48-yard touchdown reception from Turner Johnson, but Zach Wirt, Ashby Berry, Cooper Meads and Conor Harrington rushed for TDs to lead the Trojans (4-0) to victory.

Midlo accumulated 485 yards of offense and Monacan 313, but four turnovers forced by the Trojans defense quelled multiple promising Chiefs drives. Berry finished with 24 carries for 211 yards, Meads five for 98 and Bryce Sowers rushed nine times for 83 yards.

Defensively, Berry added 6 1/2 tackles, and Cam Penn had 5 1/2 tackles, four for losses. Ryan Runyon had two interceptions, and Wirt picked off a pass.

Benedictine 42, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 0: Jejuan Hutchins returned a blocked kick for a touchdown, Khamari Veney and Easton Ogle each ran interceptions back to the end zone, and the visiting Cadets (3-1) rolled past the Tigers.

Freddy Barber caught a 12-yard TD from quarterback Wes Buleza to put Benedictine up in the first quarter, then the Cadets hung 28 points on the board in the second period to put the outcome to rest before halftime. Riley Roarty caught a 29-yard TD from Buleza, and Ryker Cook had a 5-yard TD run.

Buleza finished 9 of 13 for 72 yards and two TDs, and Leo Boehling carried 12 times for 91 yards. Defensively, Richmond recruit TJ Baldwin led the charge for Benedictine with three tackles for losses.

Flint Hill 37, Collegiate 28

Clover Hill 21, Huguenot 20

Dematha, Md. 28, Life Christian 0

Poquoson 10, New Kent 7

Prince George 20, Meadowbrook 8

Thomas Jefferson 72, John Marshall 0

No. 2 Varina 34, Mechanicsville 3

Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3

Thursday's local games

Hopewell 26, Petersburg 14

No. 1 Highland Springs 61, Henrico 0: Running back Aziz Foster-Powell carried 11 times for 103 yards and a trio of touchdowns, quarterback Khristian Martin continued his standout campaign with 192 yards and two TDs through the air plus 28 yards and a score on the ground, and the Springers (5-0) rolled past the Warriors (2-3).

Eric Bird and Jakyre Henley had rushing TDs for Highland Springs, and Virginia Tech recruits Takye Heath and Braylon Johnson were each on the end of receiving scores. Lance Nelson returned a blocked punt 25 yards to the house, as the Springers racked up their highest-ever points total against Henrico.

J.R. Tucker 20, Deep Run 14: Caleb Smith had a 53-yard touchdown run, and Camron Williams carried 33 yards for a score to put the Tigers (2-2) up 14-0 after one quarter, then Williams added a 35-yard TD reception in the third to help Tucker down the Wildcats.

Colby Taylor scored both touchdowns for Deep Run (1-4).

Powhatan (3-1) 51, George Wythe (0-4) 16

Saturday's local games

St. Christopher’s 26, Norfolk Academy 7

Episcopal at Trinity Episcopal, no report

Friday's scores from around the state

Alleghany 39, Staunton River 13

Amherst County 25, Jefferson Forest 14

Appomattox 42, Dan River 26

Atlantic Shores Christian 15, Catholic High School of Va Beach 12

Battlefield 35, Osbourn 0

Bayside 53, First Colonial 14

Bethel 48, Denbigh 0

Bluefield, W.Va. 26, Richlands 10

Brentsville 55, Meridian High School 2

Brunswick 39, Surry County 0

Brunswick, Md. 61, Rock Ridge 34

Buckingham County 48, Prince Edward County 6

Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7

Central of Lunenburg 53, Randolph-Henry 14

Chantilly 42, George Marshall 19

Churchland 14, Norview 8

Claiborne County, Tenn. 36, Thomas Walker 28

Colonial Forge 34, Stafford 25

Culpeper 14, Caroline 6

Courtland 31, Spotsylvania 19

Deep Creek 55, Grassfield 0

E.C. Glass 63, Liberty-Bedford 6

East Rockingham 38, Turner Ashby 7

Eastern View 42, Chancellor 0

Essex 48, K&Q Central 8

Fairfax 67, Falls Church 0

Forest Park 35, Potomac 2

Frank Cox 28, Salem-Va. Beach 14

Franklin County 47, Hidden Valley 14

Gainesville 24, Potomac Falls 20

Gate City 23, Union 16

George Wythe-Wytheville 16, Rural Retreat 14

Glenvar 42, Carroll County 14

Graham 28, Galax 14

Grayson County 42, Marion 9

Great Bridge 48, Lakeland 8

Green Run 62, Princess Anne 0

Gretna 19, Chatham 17

Grundy 62, Honaker 21

Heritage (Leesburg) 29, Lightridge 21

Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Rustburg 22

Herndon 21, Alexandria City 8

Holston 50, Eastside 21

Hurley 20, Tug Valley, W.Va. 13

Independence 54, Dominion 0

Indian River 27, Nansemond River 17

James Madison 28, Langley 3

James Monroe, W.Va. 41, Covington 22

James Robinson 48, Edison 19

John Champe 53, Unity Reed 22

Kellam 15, Ocean Lakes 7

Kempsville 41, Tallwood 6

Kenston Forest 39, Greenbrier Christian 6

Kettle Run 54, James Wood 28

King George 63, James Monroe 7

King's Fork High School 14, Western Branch 7

Lake Braddock 62, Annandale 7

Liberty Christian 47, Brookville 7

Lord Botetourt 28, Princeton, W.Va. 27

Loudoun County 42, Loudoun Valley 14

Louisa 63, Charlottesville 14

Luray 50, Skyline 23

Madison County 27, Page County 0

Magna Vista 50, Tunstall 14

Martinsville 27, Halifax County 17

Matthews Weddington, N.C. 56, Mecklenburg County 0

Maury 36, Lake Taylor 14

Mountain View 53, Massaponax 20

Nandua 40, Washington, Md. 0

Norcom 40, Granby 0

North Cross 47, St. Annes-Belfield 6

Northwood 15, Chilhowie 13

Nottoway 40, Cumberland 0

Oscar Smith 74, Hickory 13

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54, John Battle 20

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49, Northside 0

Patriot 56, Osbourn Park 0

Paul VI Catholic High School 7, Saint James, Md. 6

Radford 21, Christiansburg 20

Ridgeview 40, Lee High 14

Riverbend 34, North Stafford 8

Roanoke Catholic 46, Fishburne Military 16

Rockbridge County 29, Fort Defiance 26

Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 7

Salem 76, Blacksburg 0

Sherando 46, Millbrook 14

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42, Massanutten Military 0

South County 61, Justice High School 6

South Lakes 51, McLean 14

Southampton 45, Amelia County 6

Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21

Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10

Strasburg 38, Clarke County 0

Stuarts Draft 24, James River-Buchanan 10

TJ-Alexandria 35, Mountain View 12

Tennessee, Tenn. 34, Abingdon 14

Tuscarora 22, Briar Woods 20

Warhill 42, Smithfield 0

Warren County 40, William Monroe 20

Warwick 43, Hampton 0

Washington, W.Va. 74, Park View-Sterling 20

Washington-Liberty 39, Wakefield 0

West Point 35, Northampton 6

West Potomac 35, Mount Vernon 28

West Springfield 46, Hayfield 9

Westfield 20, Yorktown 17

William Campbell 44, Altavista 8

William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0

Windsor def. Franklin, forfeit

Woodberry Forest 35, Landon, Md. 7

Woodbridge 42, C.D. Hylton 0

Woodgrove 54, Broad Run 18

Woodstock Central 62, Colonial Beach 6

York 17, Grafton 10

Thursday's scores from around the state

Freedom (W) 61, Gar-Field 0

Kecoughtan 24, Menchville 14

Lafayette 26, Tabb 7

Northumberland 47, Bruton 27

Portsmouth Christian 49, Lancaster 22

Rappahannock County 30, Southampton Academy 8

Stone Bridge 59, Riverside 7

Virginia High 42, Lebanon 7

Next week's local schedule

Sept. 30

Collegiate at Episcopal, 4:30

Life Christian at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 7

Park View (Sterling) at Armstrong, 7

Highland Springs at Colonial Forge, 7

Mechanicsville at Atlee, 7

Varina at Hanover, 7

Lafayette at New Kent, 7

Henrico at Patrick Henry, 7

Fluvanna at Goochland, 7

Hopewell at Colonial Heights, 7

Matoaca at Dinwiddie, 7

Meadowbrook at Petersburg, 7

Prince George at Thomas Dale, 7

Hermitage at J.R. Tucker, 7

John Marshall at King and Queen Central, 7

Deep Run at Thomas Jefferson, 7

Mills Godwin at Glen Allen, 7

Midlothian at Cosby, 7

L.C. Bird at Huguenot, 7

Clover Hill at Manchester, 7

Powhatan at Monacan, 7

Trinity Episcopal vs. St. Mary’s Ryken, 7

Oct. 1

James River at George Wythe, Noon

Benedictine at St. Christopher’s, 3