High school 🏈 games of the week: Picks and previews for No. 9 Benedictine at St. Christopher's, No. 2 Varina at No. 8 Hanover

Our staff writers share picks and previews for the best action on Friday and Saturday in Week 6 of the high school football season around the greater Richmond area.

No. 2 Varina (4-0) at No. 8 Hanover (4-0)

Friday: 7 p.m.

About Varina: Blue Devils head coach Marcus Lewis was the Times-Dispatch defensive player of the year in 2000 as a linebacker at Varina, and his defense mirrors its head coach's acumen for that side of the ball. The area's No. 1 defense through four games with just 10 points allowed has standouts at all three levels and is led by senior corners Kenny Faison and Jaeshaun Allen-Tyler, senior linebackers Kaveion Keys (UNC recruit) and Michael Lory, senior tackle Marquis Vincent and standout freshman tackle JaySean Richardson. Offensively, the Blue Devils haven't been quite as dominant, but they still average 27.8 points. Savvy senior QB Myles Derricott runs the show, he'll look to Keys on the outside and electric junior Jordan Edwards in the slot, with senior Tae'mon Brown handling most of the backfield work. Senior tackle and captain Breon Brown (6-5, 285) leads a stout line.

About Hanover: Senior QB Beau Sahnow and receiver Cole Elrod lead a multi-faceted Hawks attack that likes to use its primary weapons in versatile, sometimes interchangeable roles. In last week's 47-12 win over Armstrong, Sahnow carried nine times for 100 yards, passed for 38 yards and two touchdowns, and added two receptions for 42 yards and two TDs. Elrod had 33 yards on the ground, a 6-yard reception and threw both touchdowns to Sahnow. Peyton Seelmann and Theo Wingfield form a one-two punch out of the backfield, with Malachi Madden proving another versatile weapon. Tackles Charlie Blaylock and Parker Mott lead the line along with guards Mason Clements and Darrian Miller. Defensively, linebacker / edge rusher Grady Fahed has been a game wreaker all season, he forms a formidable pass-rushing duo with end Carlito Kinney. Zach Tyler leads a linebacking corps that head coach Sam Rogers said is the most solid group he's had.

What's at stake: Pole position alongside No. 5 Dinwiddie in a crowded Region 4B playoff field that also includes strong Powhatan, Patrick Henry and Matoaca programs. For the reigning Class 4 champs, it's the last real early-season test on the road against a ranked, undefeated opposition before a three-game stretch of matchups they should be heavily favored in leads into a tough two-game finish against PH and No. 1 Highland Springs. For Hanover, victory would be nothing short of a resounding proclamation that the Hawks have reached another level in the third year of Rogers' tenure at the helm of a program that was last among the area's elite during a region championship run in 2015. Varina won this matchup 34-12 last season, and leads the all-time series 15-3, with Hanover's last victory (45-9) coming during that 2015 season.

Tim Pearrell's pick: Varina 28-14

Zach Joachim's pick: Varina 21-7

No. 9 Benedictine (3-1) at St. Christopher's (4-0)

Saturday: 3 p.m.

About Benedictine: The Cadets lean on a defense that's among the area's best with 38 points allowed through four games, including two shutouts. Tackles Joel Starlings (UNC recruit) and TJ Baldwin (Richmond) combine with ends Zion Hunter and Jacob Moore to form a menacing defensive line. Henry Berling leads a stout linebacking corps, with corner Khamari Veney and safety Easton Ogle headlining the back end. Veney and Ogle had pick-6s in a 42-0 win over Jackson-Reed (D.C.) last week. Offensively, QB Wes Buleza will look to find Freddy Barber and Riley Roarty in space, while Ryker Cook and Leo Boehling take on most of the rushing work behind a line led by Moore at guard and senior tackle Myles Bridges. Junior tight end Luca Puccinelli is a top recruit who will contribute as a pass catcher and blocker.

About St. Christopher's: The Saints notched their 500th victory in program history last week with a 26-7 win over Norfolk Academy and, despite losing most of their skill players and defense from last year's 10-1 side, have impressed thus far behind an experienced offensive line. Carson Lamb (6-foot-3, 250), John Miles (6-2, 260), Reid Felton (6-0, 230) and Luke Pendlebury (6-4, 215) were all returners up front, they've joined forces with standout freshman Darius Gray (6-4, 285). Junior Henry Omohundro has done a little bit of everything for the Saints, playing tight end, fullback, running back and defensive end. Junior QB Kahlil Nash can make plays with his arm and legs. Junior slotback Jacob Zollar has 193 yards rushing and 110 receiving. Back Konstantinos Kovanes has 207 yards rushing, and Brandon Jennings has 147 yards receiving and four TDs. Defensively, Kirk George (23 tackles) and Omohundro (24 tackles) have led the way.

What's at stake: The winner of this local rivalry should come out the No. 1 contender to reigning VISAA champs Trinity Episcopal -- the Titans (13.5 rating) were the top team in the VISAA's first poll of 2022, released Tuesday. St. Chris was second at 12.75, Benedictine fourth at 10.5. The Cadets, last year's state runners-up, fell to the Titans 21-7 to open the season in a hard-fought affair at Benedictine, and the Saints, last year's regular-season VISAA champs, play at Trinity Oct. 22. Both programs are on course and project to make the playoffs, so this is a key battle for seeding and determining who hosts whom come November in a VISAA Division I field recently dominated by its Richmond-area standard bearers. St. Christopher's won at Benedictine Oct. 1 of last season 14-7 before the Cadets knocked the Saints out of the playoffs and ended their undefeated season, 28-14 on Nov. 13.

Tim: Benedictine 21-14

Zach: St. Christopher's 21-14

Season records: Tim 16-1, Zach 10-7

This week's schedule

Thursday, Sept. 29

Matoaca at Dinwiddie, 7 p.m.

Park View (Sterling) at Armstrong, 7

L.C. Bird at Huguenot, 7

Meadowbrook vs. Petersburg at Virginia State, 7

Hopewell at Colonial Heights, 7

John Marshall at King and Queen Central, 7

Midlothian at Cosby, 7

Prince George at Thomas Dale, 7

Lafayette at New Kent, 7

Friday, Sept. 30

Collegiate at Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

Life Christian at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 7

Highland Springs at Colonial Forge, 7

Mechanicsville at Atlee, 7

Varina at Hanover, 7

Henrico at Patrick Henry, 7

Fluvanna at Goochland, 7

Hermitage at J.R. Tucker, 7

Deep Run at Thomas Jefferson, 7

Mills Godwin at Glen Allen, 7

Clover Hill at Manchester, 7

Powhatan at Monacan, 7

Trinity Episcopal vs. St. Mary’s Ryken, 7

Saturday, Oct. 1

James River at George Wythe, Noon

Benedictine at St. Christopher’s, 3 p.m.