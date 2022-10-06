High school 🏈 games of the week: Picks, previews for Manchester-Bird, Highland Springs-Patrick Henry and Dinwiddie-Hopewell

Our staff writers share picks and previews for the best action in Week 7 of the high school football season around the greater Richmond area.

No. 9 Manchester (4-1) at L.C. Bird (4-1)

Friday: 7 p.m.

About Manchester: Lancers have outscored opponents 151-24 after a Week 1 48-7 loss to Highland Springs, though James River (2-3) gave Manchester a scare in a Week 5 14-10 road win. Freshman QB Landen Abernethy has big-time arm talent, he'll look to feed veteran receivers Tyee Stephens and Kyree Richardson early and often. Devin Bryant has been a touchdown machine out of the backfield, and Makai Byerson is a top-tier recruit who will stand out on both sides of the ball at defensive end and tight end. DB Jaden Plantin has been a menace to opposing passing games, and tackle Kenny Walz is one of the best linemen in the 804.

About Bird: Backs Rashad Lewis, Latavion Lowe, Alvin Townes-Fox and Jaivon Williams have all had big days this season for a rugged Skyhawks offense that will look to pound the rock via a stable of runners and an imposing offensive line led by 6-4, 380-pound senior tackle Liam James and 6-3, 350-pound sophomore tackle Malenko Vaughn. VMI recruit Jashaun Amin is a formidable gadget weapon that Bird will look to employ all over the field. Linebacker Sydney Jones had a 98-yard pick-6 in last week's 35-0 win over Huguenot, and end Jaqui Vaughn racked up seven tackles. QB Brad Hurt was carted off with a knee injury last week, so the Skyhawks situation under center will be a key element to keep an eye on.

L.C. Bird rumbles past James River in statement opening victory "The last two years, we came close. So this game meant a lot to us, we've been waiting for this."

What's at stake: The Lancers and Skyhawks have one common opponent to this point, James River, who they both played on the road. Manchester won 14-10, Bird 27-6, so the transitive property would appear to give the Skyhawks an edge in this Dominion District rivalry. Bird is in Region 5C, Manchester Region 6A, so there's no direct playoff implication here, though it's a big opportunity for both teams to pick up rider points against a quality opponent that should finish with a winning record, particularly for Bird against an opponent in a higher classification. These programs first met in 1980 and played every season from then through 2019, but have not met since a 40-19 Manchester victory in 2019. Bird holds a commanding 32-8 advantage in the series, though Manchester has won the last four matchups, with Bird's last win coming in 2015, 35-0.

Tim Pearrell's pick: Manchester 17-14

Zach Joachim's pick: Manchester 28-21

Patrick Henry (4-1) at No. 1 Highland Springs (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: Highland Springs has won 26-20, 48-7, 34-3 and 56-0 against high-caliber opponents on the road. With QB Khristian Martin, back Aziz Foster-Powell, receivers Jakyre Henley and Takye Heath and an experienced line, the Springers are averaging 48 points. They’ve dominated on both sides of the ball, allowing only 30 points. Patrick Henry has done a nice job replacing firepower from last year’s 10-3 team. The Patriots have fallen only to Glen Allen (37-25), and have a do-everything force in 5-foot-7 Gracyn Ross. The Patriots are yielding only 13.2 points per game, but trying to contain the Springers is a different-level challenge. Highland Springs has won the past five meetings in the series.

No. 1 Highland Springs continues dominant season with 56-0 rout of Northern Virginia power Colonial Forge The top-ranked team in the state of Virginia looked every bit the class of the commonwealth Monday night, as No. 1 Highland Springs went on the road in misty conditions to rout Northern Virginia power Colonial Forge.

Tim: Highland Springs 42-7

Zach: Highland Springs 56-14

No. 4 Dinwiddie (5-0) at Hopewell (3-2), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Generals have yet to be tested, outscoring opponents a staggering 264-17 through five games behind quarterback Harry Dalton, running back Raphael Tucker and defensive back Quentin Mankin, who had three INTs in last week's 42-0 win over Matoaca. This would appear their tallest task yet as they visit a Hopewell outfit that looks to be finding its footing after season-opening losses to No. 2 Varina (35-0) and I.C. Norcom (20-17). Buffalo recruit Mason Cumbie can beat you with his arm and legs. Back Kesean Henderson is a four-star recruit with interest from UVA and Virginia Tech. And WR/DB Major Preston, just a sophomore, is shooting up recruiting lists during a standout season on both sides of the ball. This Central District clash was first played in 1970, and the programs have met every season since with strikingly even results, as the series is tied 27-27-1. Dinwiddie won at home last year 35-20.

Quentin Mankin’s three interceptions fuel Dinwiddie's defense in victory over Matoaca Quentin Mankin’s confidence was a little shaky last year when he made the move from safety t…

Dinwiddie's dominant start fueled by Dalton's move under center “He’s been watching film, throwing and getting prepared. We saw his ability to run last year, but he’s been a pleasant surprise in seeing his reads and reading the field as a first-year starter.”

Tim: Dinwiddie 35-14

Zach: Dinwiddie 42-21

Season records: Tim 18-1, Zach 11-8

This week's schedule

Friday

Woodberry Forest at Collegiate, 4 p.m.

Benedictine at Georgetown Prep, 7

King William at I.C. Norcom, 7

Thomas Dale at Henrico, 7

Varina at Armstrong, 7

Mechanicsville at Hanover, 7

Patrick Henry at Highland Springs, 7

Goochland at Charlottesville, 7

Dinwiddie at Hopewell, 7

Matoaca at Petersburg, 7

Colonial Heights at Prince George, 7

Lake Taylor at Hermitage, 7

Douglas Freeman at Deep Run, 7

J.R. Tucker at Glen Allen, 7

George Wythe at Clover Hill, 7

Monacan at Cosby, 7

Powhatan at James River, 7

Manchester at L.C. Bird, 7

Huguenot at Midlothian, 7

Life Christian at McCallie (Tenn.) 7:30

Saturday

St. Christopher’s at Fork Union, 1 p.m.