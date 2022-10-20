High school 🏈 games of the week

Our staff writers share picks and previews for the best action in Week 9 of the high school football season around the greater Richmond area.

Powhatan (6-1) at L.C. Bird (5-2)

Friday: 7 p.m. Radio: 101.3 FM, 6:30 p.m.

About Powhatan: With 19 new starters coming into the season, Powhatan coach Mike Henderson figured his team would get better as the season went along. That has been the case since a 35-14 loss to No. 6 Manchester in Game 3. The Indians haven’t been challenged since, cruising 51-16, 45-0, 35-14 and 35-0 against teams that are struggling this season. Powhatan can throw it with senior quarterback Dylan Trevillian. The Indians have allowed 16 or fewer points in five of their seven games.

About L.C. Bird: The Skyhawks deliver midsection blows with a relentless running attack led by Tae Lowe, Alvin Townes-Fox and Jaivon Williams. Lowe has 616 yards rushing and two TDs. Townes-Fox has 560 yards and six TDs, and Williams has 374 yards and five TDs. VMI recruit Jashaun Amin has 110 yards rushing (one TD) and 245 receiving (three TDs). Coach Troy Taylor’s squad has been close against ranked teams, falling to No. 7 Midlothian 15-7 and to No. 6 Manchester 23-22.

What’s at stake: Both teams are trying to move up in the playoff seedings in their respective classifications. Powhatan, which is hitting the toughest stretch in its schedule with Bird this week and Midlothian next week, is sixth in Class 4, Region B with a 24.57 rating. Bird is fifth in Class 5, Region C with a 25.14 rating. Hermitage is fourth at 25.75. Bird has won seven of the nine meetings, including 24-23 last season in a game that was decided in the last minute.

Zach Joachim's pick: Bird 28-14

Tim Pearrell’s pick: Bird 27-24

Other featured games

Patrick Henry at Hanover, Friday, 7 p.m., 910 The Fan: Both teams are trying to keep pace with the crowded upper tier in the Class 4, Region B playoff standings. With Dinwiddie, Varina and King George unbeaten in the region, Hanover (5-2) is fifth with a 25.00 rating, just behind No. 4 Eastern View (25.12). Patrick Henry (5-2), which still has Varina left on its schedule, is seventh at 24.42. Hanover’s two losses -- to Varina (21-12) and Highland Springs (55-7) – came in the past three games. PH has won the past four meetings in the series, including 35-27 last year.

Zach’s pick: Patrick Henry 31-24

Tim’s pick: Hanover 31-24

St. Christopher’s at No. 4 Trinity Episcopal, Saturday, 1 p.m.: Benedictine (21-7), Episcopal (22-10) and St. Mary’s Ryken (20-16) have kept games close against Trinity (7-0), but the rest have been blowouts for the top-ranked team in VISAA Division I. The Titans, who have multiple college recruits, have won 10 straight, including a state title, since a 57-19 defeat to St. Christopher’s last October. St. Christopher’s (5-2), ranked fourth in Division I, has won some close games by keeping opponents at bay. The Saints are yielding just 14 points per game while averaging 18.7.

Zach’s pick: Trinity Episcopal 42-17

Tim’s pick: Trinity Episcopal 35-14

Glen Allen at No. 10 Thomas Jefferson, Saturday, noon: Vikings have started 7-0 for the first time since 1955, and are seeking their first 8-0 start to a season in program history. Fast-rising senior recruit Aziah Johnson had three interceptions last week, he's the primary playmaker on both sides of the ball. Senior QB Quinton Wallace, and juniors Dashawn Stovall (RB) and Carmell McCloud (WR/DB) will feature prominently as well, and linemen Jaden Goodwin (6-1, 320) and Timarion Venable (6-5, 335) lead a unit up front that seems way too big and strong for a Class 2 school. The Class 5 Jags (3-4) should be Teejay's toughest test to date. Backs Will Noel and Xavier Moss have teamed up with senior QB Andrew Milwit for a Glen Allen team that's probably better than its record suggests with close losses to good Matoaca (21-14) and Hermitage (24-21) teams plus a 37-25 win over Patrick Henry. Senior safety Adrien Mosley spearheads a strong Jaguars secondary. These programs first met in 2015 and have played five times since, with the Vikings holding a 3-2 lead in the series having won the last matchup in 2019, 35-32.

Zach's pick: Teejay 28-27

Tim's pick: Glen Allen 28-21

Season records: Tim 23-3, Zach 18-8

This week's local schedule

Thursday

Varina at Henrico, 7 p.m.

Friday

Collegiate at Fork Union, 3 p.m.

King William at Mechanicsville, 7

Armstrong at Atlee, 7

New Kent at Tabb, 7

Colonial Heights at Matoaca, 7

Hopewell at Meadowbrook, 7

Dinwiddie at Prince George, 7

Petersburg at Thomas Dale, 7

Goochland at Albemarle, 7

Hermitage at Mills Godwin, 7

John Marshall at Charlottesville, 7

J.R. Tucker at Douglas Freeman, 7

James River at Clover Hill, 7

Manchester at Cosby, 7

George Wythe at Midlothian, 7

Huguenot at Monacan, 7

Life Christian at St. Xavier (Oh.) 7

Saturday

Mt. Zion at Benedictine, 1 p.m.