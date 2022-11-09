High school 🏈 games of the week

Our staff writers share picks and previews for some of the top action in the first round of the 2022 high school football playoffs.

VISAA Division I

No. 3 St. Christopher's at No. 2 Benedictine, Saturday, 1 p.m.: The Cadets (7-3) beat the Saints 26-10 at Knowles Field on Oct. 1, but Benedictine did not take its first lead in that contest until Wes Buleza's TD pass to Freddy Barber with 4:17 to go in the fourth quarter before things unraveled in the game's final minutes. So the Saints (7-3) should feel they've got every reason to hope for a different outcome this time around, though beating Benedictine starts up front. The Cadets defensive line, led by Richmond recruit TJ Baldwin, North Carolina commit Joel Starlings and senior end Jacob Moore, is among the best around. Keeping them away from Saints dual-threat signal caller Kahlil Nash will be of paramount importance if St. Chris is to test their rivals at a sure-to-be jumping Bobby Ross Stadium. Look for St. Chris freshman two-way lineman Darius Gray, junior receiver and defensive back Jacob Zollar and junior do-it-all talisman Henry Omohundro to play big roles. For Benedictine, linebacker Henry Berling, corner Khamari Veney, back David Ngendakuriyo and tight end Luca Puccinelli should feature prominently.

Zach Joachim's pick: St. Christopher's 17-14

Tim Pearrell's pick: Benedictine 21-14

Region 5C

No. 6 Hermitage at No. 3 L.C. Bird, Thursday, 7 p.m.: If you like old-school, ground-and-pound, slobberknocker-style football, come out to Bird's Dutchman Stadium Thursday night. The Skyhawks (7-3) and Panthers (6-4) are in many ways mirror images of one another, two hard-nosed outfits that want to establish the run behind imposing offensive lines and use their physical defenses to set the tone. Running back and Appalachian State recruit Jeremiah Coney is the fulcrum of Hermitage's attack alongside fleet-footed quarterback KaRon "Bubba" Burton, and end D'Ahmon Artis, linebacker Jahkael Parker and safety Corey Morton headline a hard-hitting defense. For Bird, VMI recruit Jashaun Amin has taken over at quarterback after an injury to starter Brad Hurt. Amin will hand often to the one-two backfield punch of Alvin Townes-Fox and Tae Lowe, with Rashad Lewis stretching the field on the outside. Defensively, cornerback Nas Copeland and end Moosh Ramadan feature for a group that does not give up many big plays.

Tim's pick: Bird 27-24

Zach's pick: Herm 24-21

No. 5 Mills Godwin at No. 4 Douglas Freeman, Thursday, 7 p.m.: The Mavericks (8-2) beat the resurgent Eagles (6-4) 28-6 back in September, but that was long before Godwin made an offensive switch to quarterback Logan Rhoades and a more ground-oriented attack. That philosophical shift has helped PJ Adams' men reel of four-straight wins headed into the playoffs, so Godwin has plenty of momentum and hope for a different outcome going into this rivalry rematch. Senior tackle and Richmond recruit Nathan McNeel leads a strong Godwin line up front, and receiver Nick Clark is one of the best pass-catchers around. For Freeman, defensive back and receiver Jake Lohman does a little bit of everything. QB Ryan Bland and back Miggy Martin should share most of the work out of the backfield. Defensive end and and Virginia Tech recruit Jason Abbey is a game-wrecker up front. And linebackers Jefferson Meade and Cooper Speidell lead a hard-hitting Mavs front seven.

Tim: Freeman 22-21

Zach: Godwin 28-27

Region 4B

No. 6 Matoaca at No. 3 Varina, Thursday, 7 p.m.: The Warriors (6-4) have an explosive attack led by quarterback Ryley Justus, he'll look to get the ball in the hands of big-play receivers Bryce Yates and Dillon Newton-Short, and sophomore defensive end Caleb Williams is one of the best young pass-rushers around. How will the reigning Class 4 champion Blue Devils (9-1) respond to last week's 29-0 defeat to East End rival Highland Springs? The Warriors have enough talent to give them a scare should they falter. But Varina QB Myles Derricott, back Tae'mon Brown, receiver / linebacker Kaveion Keys (North Carolina commit), lineman Evan Nixon, defensive tackle Marquis Vincent and corner Kenny Faison have been here before. Along with new standouts like slotback LJ Booker, receiver Eric Smith and freshman lineman JaySean Richardson, look for Varina to get back on track ahead of a run at back-to-back Class 4 crowns.

Tim: Varina 35-21

Zach: Varina 28-13

Region 6A

No. 6 Cosby at No. 3 Manchester, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Josh Wild's first season at the helm for Cosby (5-5) saw the Titans win four of their last five to surge into the Region 6A playoff field. Defensive tackle Keyshawn Claibourne and running back Nazir Coley headline for a Cosby side that tested Manchester (9-1) in a 14-3 loss on Oct. 21. So that result should give the Titans some hope that they can pull off what would be a major upset here. Though running back Devin Bryant, defensive end Makai Byerson, receivers Ty'ee Stephens and Kyree Richardson and breakout linebacker Alazha Lewis will have Manchester's sites set on a region crown after top-two seeds Oscar Smith and Thomas Dale both lost soundly to Phoebus (56-0) and Dinwiddie (63-23), respectively, in the final week of the regular season.

Tim: Manchester 21-10

Zach: Manchester 28-10

Local playoff field

NOTE: Nearly all VHSL games have been moved up to Thursday to avoid inclement weather forecast for Friday.

REGION 2A

No. 8 Bruton (5-5) at No. 1 King William (7-3)

No. 7 Amelia County (5-5) at No. 2 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (7-3)

No. 6 Nandua (6-4) at No. 3 Poquoson (6-4)

No. 5 Brunswick (5-5) at No. 4 Greensville County (8-2)

REGION 3A

No. 8 York (7-3) at No. 1 Phoebus (10-0)

No. 7 Colonial Heights (6-4) at No. 2 Lafayette (9-1)

No. 6 Hopewell (6-4) at No. 3 Lake Taylor (9-1)

No. 5 Southampton (8-2) at No. 4 I.C. Norcom (7-3)

REGION 4B

No. 8 Powhatan (6-4) at No. 1 Dinwiddie (10-0)

No. 7 Patrick Henry-Ashland (6-4) at No. 2 King George (10-0)

No. 6 Matoaca (6-4) at No. 3 Varina (9-1)

No. 5 Eastern View (8-2) at No. 4 Hanover (8-2)

REGION 5C

No. 8 Prince George (1-9) at No. 1 Highland Springs (10-0)

No. 7 Glen Allen (5-5) at No. 2 Midlothian (9-1)

No. 6 Hermitage (6-4) at No. 3 L.C. Bird (7-3)

No. 5 Mills Godwin (6-4) at No. 4 Douglas Freeman (8-2)

REGION 6A

No. 8 Kellam (4-6) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (8-1)

No. 7 James River-Chesterfield (4-6) at No. 2 Thomas Dale (9-1)

No. 6 Cosby (5-5) at No. 3 Manchester (9-1)

No. 5 Franklin County (6-4) at No. 4 Western Branch (8-2)

REGION 3B

No. 8 James Monroe (2-8) at No. 1 Brentsville District (9-1)

No. 7 Goochland (3-7) at No. 2 Skyline (5-5)

No. 6 Culpeper County (3-7) at No. 3 Warren County (5-5)

No. 5 Caroline (4-6) at No. 4 Armstrong (4-6)

VISAA Division I (Saturday)

No. 4 The Potomac School (6-2) at No. 1 Trinity Episcopal (9-0)

No. 3 St. Christopher's (7-3) at No. 2 Benedictine (7-3)