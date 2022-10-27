High school 🏈 games of the week

Our staff writers share picks and previews for the best action in Week 10 of the high school football season around the greater Richmond area.

The Main Event

The Battle of Chester: No. 3 Thomas Dale (8-0) at No. 9 L.C. Bird (6-2)

Saturday: 1 p.m.

About Dale: The Knights' closest shave this season is a 28-23, come-from-behind win at Matoaca (5-3). Aside from that they've won every game by at least three scores behind a rugged defense led by do-it-all DB Stephon Hicks, senior linebackers CJ Milazzo and Brandan Cammarasana and talented sophomore cornerback Shamari Earls. Offensively, the three-pronged attack of dual-threat lefty quarterback Ethan Minter, imposing back Brandon Rose and lightning-quick playmaker Nick Tyree has been the catalyst. Rose broke former NFL running back Rudi Johnson's program record for rushing TDs in a season when Rose scored his 23rd TD on the ground during last week's 31-8 win over Petersburg (4-4). Senior 6-foot-4 receiver Christian Lyons has been more involved as the season has gone on, he could be an X-factor Saturday. Dale averages 44 points scored and 12 points allowed.

About Bird: The Skyhawks have lost only to No. 6 Manchester (23-22) and No. 7 Midlothian (15-7), both by one score, and turned heads last week with a 24-7 win over a strong Powhatan (6-2) program. Stylistically, this teams harkens to Bird's three state championship teams 2012-14, with an intimidating ground-and-pound attack spearheaded by an imposing line and physical backfield. Tackles Liam James (6-4, 380) and Malenko Vaughan (6-3, 350) will look to open up rushing lanes for backs Alvin Townes-Fox, Tae Lowe and Jaivon Williams, each of whom has had big statistical games this year. Defensively, the Skyhawks are particularly tough to pass on with a ball-hawking secondary led by senior corner Nas Copeland and junior DB Xavier Carpenter. Bird lost quarterback Brad Hurt to a knee injury a couple weeks ago, and senior do-it-all VMI recruit Jashaun Amin has taken over under center, introducing an intriguingly unpredictable element to the offense.

What's at stake: In case you're not familiar with the storied Battle of Chester, one might say there exists some animosity between these neighbors, and this matchup is the sort of rivalry in which records are thrown out the window. The key matchup will likely be Minter, Tyree and Co. against Bird's strong secondary. If the Knights can stretch the field and display their usually efficient and explosive pass game, the Skyhawks could struggle to keep up. But if Bird can limit the big plays defensively and control the clock on the ground when it has the ball, Troy Taylor's men should have a good chance to take this one down to the wire at a sure-to-be fiery Dutchman Stadium. Bird is currently the No. 3 seed in Region 5C, Dale the No. 2 seed in Region 6A, so picking up points here is vital to both teams' playoff hopes with Highland Springs and Oscar Smith looming atop both regions. The Battle of Chester was first played in 1980 and has been contested every season since, with Bird holding a 27-22-1 advantage, though Dale won last year 26-7 and has won three straight over its county rivals, with Bird's last victory coming in 2018.

Tim Pearrell's pick: Dale 31-21

Zach Joachim's pick: Bird 21-20

Other featured games

St. Christopher's at No. 8 Douglas Freeman, Friday, 7 p.m., 910 The Fan Game of the Week: The Saints and Mavericks will square off for the first time since 1958 in a rare VISAA-VHSL crossover contest. Freeman head coach George Bland played at St. Chris in the 90s, and there's plenty of interwoven relationships between the schools separated by just about 3 miles. The all-time series stands deadlocked at 1-1-1. For Freeman (7-1), quarterback Ryan Bland and back Miguel Martin have spearheaded a strong rushing attack, and Virginia Tech recruit Jason Abbey (DE), Jefferson Meade and Cooper Speidell (LBs) and Jake Lohman (S) headline a defense that has been among the area's best. For St. Chris (5-3), Henry Omohundro is a catalyst on both sides of the ball at end and tight end / running back. Junior QB Kahlil Nash is a dual-threat signal caller. Jacob Zollar will fly all around the field at receiver and DB, and freshman lineman Darius Gray is one of the best young talents in the trenches around. The Saints are currently rated No. 5 in the VISAA's four-team playoff field, and the Mavericks hold the No. 4 seed in Region 5C.

Zach: Freeman 21-13 Tim: Freeman 28-14

Thomas Jefferson at Colonial Heights, Friday, 7 p.m.: If you haven't seen fast-rising Vikings recruit Aziah Johnson yet, go get a ticket for this game because he's worth the price of admission by himself. Outside his individual star, these are two resurgent programs seeking key points for their playoff hopes. Led by Johnson, QB Quinton Wallace, lineman Jaden Goodwin and safety Elijah Rice, Teejay (7-1) holds the top seed in Region 2A and looks a legitimate state championship contender. The Colonials (4-4) are tied with New Kent (4-4) for the final spot in Region 3A's eight-team playoff field, so coach Justin Keeler's men, led by two-way standout Kenyez Mungro Johnson, rugged back Ricardo Trinidad and dynamic sophomore QB Zamarion Mason, could really use a win here to help vault them into postseason play.

Zach: Teejay 28-21 Tim: Teejay 27-16

Midlothian at Powhatan, Friday, 7 p.m.: Back Ashby Berry has rushed for more than 1,000 yards as the focal point of a methodical, efficient Trojans offense that also leans on quarterbacks Cooper Meads and Chase Chambers and lineman Andrew Perko. Defensively, Midlo is among the best around behind linebacker Gabe Semidey and DB Makhi Jackson. The defense could be tested by Indians senior QB Dylan Trevillian, he's got lots of arm talent and will look to find sophomore playmaker Jackson Morris, standout freshman receiver Ben Whitver and senior receiver Jack Connelly early and often. Midlo is currently the No. 2 seed in Region 5C, Powhatan the No. 7 seed in a hotly contested and crowded Region 4B. This Dominion District clash dates to 1956, and has been played off and on since, with Powhatan holding a 17-15-1 advantage in the series.

Zach: Midlothian 28-13 Tim: Midlothian 24-10

Season records: Tim 27-3, Zach 20-10

This week's schedule

THURSDAY

Armstrong at Mechanicsville, 7

Dinwiddie at Meadowbrook, 7

Huguenot at Manchester, 7

FRIDAY

Hanover at Henrico, 7

Atlee at Highland Springs, 7

Varina at Patrick Henry, 7

Jamestown at New Kent, 7

West Point at King William, 7

Thomas Jefferson at Colonial Heights, 7

Hopewell at Matoaca, 7

Petersburg at Prince George, 7

St. Christopher's at Douglas Freeman, 7

Orange County at Goochland, 7

John Marshall at Mecklenburg County, 7

Glen Allen at Deep Run, 7

J.R. Tucker at Mills Godwin, 7

Monacan at Clover Hill, 7

George Wythe at Cosby, 7

Midlothian at Powhatan, 7

SATURDAY

St. Michael at Benedictine, 1 p.m.

Norfolk Academy at Collegiate, 1

Thomas Dale at L.C. Bird, 1

Trinity Episcopal at Woodberry Forest, 2