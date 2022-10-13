High school 🏈 games of the week

Our staff writers share picks and previews for the best action in Week 8 of the high school football season around the greater Richmond area.

No. 6 Midlothian (6-0) at No. 8 Manchester (5-1)

Friday: 7 p.m.

About Midlothian: The Trojans defense has been the area's best to this point in statistical terms, with four shutouts and just 13 points allowed. Gabriel Semidey, Brandon Ross, Jack Runyon and Adrien Istre have been among the leading tacklers for a Midlo defense that swarms to the ball and does not give up many big plays. Offensively, back Ashby Berry has been the catalyst, he carried 11 times for 115 yards and two TDs in last week's 49-0 win over Huguenot, and will probably be asked to handle a sizeable workload in this matchup. Drew Kleski and Jackson Rosenberger have been primary receiving weapons for an offense that has utilized three quarterbacks, Cooper Meads, Chase Chambers and Sam Sperry. Avery Heleniak and Maxx Lawton are both plus weapons in the kicking game. Midlo averages 35.7 points.

Midlothian's Ashby Berry is the 804 Varsity player of the week A senior running back, Berry carried 33 times for 147 yards and a touchdown, and added two catches for 11 yards and a 2-point conversion in Midlo's 15-7 victory over L.C. Bird.

About Manchester: Winners of five straight since a season-opening loss to No. 1 Highland Springs, the Lancers appear to be coming into their own. Freshman QB Landen Abernethy will look to feed Ty'ee Stephens and Kyree Richardson, two standout weapons on the outside. Jon Davis is a strong kicker who made a 38-yarder last week, he could prove an X factor in a game that could well come down to the final possession. Makai Byerson is a standout athlete at tight end and defensive end, and back Devin Bryant has been a workhorse out of the Manchester backfield. Defensively, DB Jaden Plantin has excelled at creating turnovers, and linebacker James Howard has been key in stopping opposing run games.

What's at stake: Midlo beat Bird 15-7 at home and the Lancers downed the Skyhawks 23-22 on the road, so based on their common opponent, this looks like a potential nail-bitter. The Trojans beat the Lancers 42-35 last year, Midlothian's first win in the series since 2001. This matchup dates to 1970 and has been played once every season since without exception, with Manchester holding a 34-17-1 advantage, skewed by a run of 19 consecutive Lancers victories from 2002-21. Both teams will look to establish the run behind Berry and Bryant and good offensive lines. But the ability to generate big plays in the passing game, and limit the opposition's ability to do the same, should prove the difference in a matchup that could also come down to strong kickers on both sides. In terms of playoff seeding, Manchester currently sits at No. 3 in Region 6A, while Midlo is No. 2 in Region 5C. Both teams are comfortably in their playoff fields, and it seems unlikely the Lancers could track down No. 1 Thomas Dale or No. 2 Oscar Smith ahead of them, while the same could be said for the Trojans' chances at passing current 5C top-seed Highland Springs. So this isn't do-or-die for either team's playoff chances or seeding situations, though it's a huge opportunity to cement their standings in the local hierarchy.

Tim Pearrell's pick: Midlothian 24-21

Zach Joachim's pick: Manchester 24-21

Other featured games

No. 9 Hanover at No. 1 Highland Springs, Friday, 7 p.m.: Hanover (5-1) is off to its best start since a 6-1 launch in 2012. With Beau Sahnow and Cole Elrod, the Hawks have two players who can do multiple things, and they get a rushing complement from Peyton Seelmann. Hanover played defending Class 4 state champ Varina tough, falling 21-12. Only one team, North Carolina power Julius Chambers (26-20), has stayed within 31 points of Highland Springs (7-0). The Springers have multiple Division I recruits and a defense that has allowed 33 points total. Highland Springs has won eight straight in the series and 15 of 17 overall.

Zach’s pick: Highland Springs 56-7

Tim’s pick: Highland Springs 42-13

No. 7 Douglas Freeman at Hermitage, Friday, 7 p.m.: First real test for Freeman (6-0, which is averaging 35.2 points and yielding just 9.5). The Mavericks get a combined total of about 160 yards rushing per game from Miguel Martin, Kevin China and quarterback Ryan Bland. The defense is led by ends Jason Abbey (Virginia Tech commit) and Max Vest, and sophomore linebacker Jefferson Meade. Looking for a win that can serve as a catapult is Hermitage, which is 4-3 against a schedule that includes back-to-back losses to No. 3 Thomas Dale (42-21) and No. 2 Varina (13-0). The Panthers go behind back Jeremiah Coney (Appalachian State commit) and quarterback Karon Burton.

Zach’s pick: Hermitage 28-24

Tim’s pick: Freeman 28-24

Collegiate at No. 10 Benedictine, Friday, 4 p.m.: Outcome could help determine part of the VISAA, Division I playoff field. From the final top six teams in the VISAA ratings, a committee selects four and seeds them for the playoffs. Benedictine (4-2) holds the third spot in the ratings with a 10.00 mark. Collegiate (3-3), with a 6.33 rating, is in the seventh spot. The Cadets have not allowed more than 21 points in a game behind a defense that features defensive linemen Joel Starlings (6-4, 300, UNC commit) and Terae Baldwin (6-0, 285, Richmond commit). The Cougars have playmakers in quarterback Jack Callaghan, receiver Krystian Williams (Virginia Tech commit) and tight end Hayden Rollison.

Zach’s pick: Benedictine 20-13

Tim’s pick: Benedictine 27-14

Season records: Tim 21-1, Zach 14-8

This week's schedule

WEDNESDAY

L.C. Bird (5-2) 55, George Wythe (0-6) 0

THURSDAY

Prince George at Matoaca, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Collegiate at Benedictine, 4 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Armstrong, 7

Hanover at Highland Springs, 7

King William at Lafayette, 7

Henrico at Mechanicsville, 7

Grafton at New Kent, 7

Atlee at Varina, 7

Meadowbrook at Colonial Heights, 7

Petersburg at Dinwiddie, 7

Thomas Dale at Hopewell, 7

Douglas Freeman at Hermitage, 7

Monticello at Goochland, 7

Glen Allen at Potomac, 7

Thomas Jefferson at J.R. Tucker, 7

Deep Run at Mills Godwin, 7

Cosby at Huguenot, 7

Midlothian at Manchester, 7

James River at Monacan, 7

Clover Hill at Powhatan, 7

SATURDAY

Trinity Episcopal at Fork Union, 1:30 p.m.

St. Christopher’s at Woodberry Forest, 2