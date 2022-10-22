High school 🏈: Glen Allen stuns No. 10 Thomas Jefferson with heart-stopping comeback

Buzzing all Saturday afternoon as they packed the stands, peered out of classroom windows and lined the fences surrounding Thomas Jefferson's football field, the Vikings faithful had already begun to celebrate.

Up 31-24 over visiting Glen Allen (4-4) with about 15 seconds left on the clock after fast-rising recruit Aziah Johnson made the whole defense miss on a would-be game-winning 74-yard touchdown catch and run, the red-clad Vikings supporters were ready to usher in the first 8-0 start in program history.

But Perry Jones' Jaguars had other ideas.

After starting the drive at midfield, senior quarterback Andrew Milwit hit senior receiver Ford Michelow for a 15-yard gain, and the clock expired as Michelow ran out of bounds.

But the officials ruled that Michelow stepped out with 2 seconds remaining, giving Glen Allen one last gasp at the Teejay 35-yard line.

Milwit evaded pressure, and lofted a pretty touch pass to the right pylon, where Jags senior running back Xavier Moss, their talisman all afternoon, reached over his head while backpedaling and came down with the ball in the corner of the end zone.

Glen Allen was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as its bench ran to celebrate with Moss. So the the game-tying point after attempt came from 30-plus yards out.

But Jags kicker Cole West split the uprights, defensive back Christian Robinson-Clarke intercepted Teejay QB Quinton Wallace on the first drive of OT, and Moss punched it in from 4 yards out to give Glen Allen a heart-stopping 37-31 victory in overtime.

"I just want to tip my hat to that team over there, they're building something special that's definitely good as an outsider to see," Jones said after the game, gesturing to the somber Teejay huddle.

"It just gives us a moral boost to know we can play with anyone. ... We knew we were going to have to pack our lunch."

Johnson was all over the field on both sides of the ball, breaking into the backfield to bring down Jaguars ball carriers, hounding Glen Allen receivers in the secondary and making multiple defenders miss every time he got his hands on the ball in space.

Jones, a former Virginia player in his fourth season coaching the Jaguars, added that he hasn't seen many players like Johnson, and that he hopes the Teejay senior whose recruitment has skyrocketed in recent weeks picks his Cavaliers as a college destination.

Both Virginia and Virginia Tech, among myriad Power Five suitors, have offered Johnson a scholarship over the past month. He finished with nine catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns, two carries for 7 yards and an interception.

Not to be outdone, Moss rumbled 24 times for 163 yards and a touchdown, and added three receptions for 44 yards and another score.

"We told X, you're going to have to be Iron Man today," Jones said of his lead back, adding that Will Noel, usually Moss's backfield mate, missed the game with an injury sustained last week.

"Couldn't ask for a better kid, he runs hard, does things the right way. I knew he could be one of those guys that we go to."

Moss lauded his line, led by senior tackle Josh Gooding and senior guard Seth Morris, and Milwit for their composure in the game's final moments.

"I love my linemen, I couldn't do it without them," Moss said.

"They were able to make a big gap for me to score (on the game-winner). On the touchdown catch (to send it to OT) I trusted my QB, said 'Milwit, we got this. Trust yourself and make the throw.' He made the throw, I made the catch and I just want to thank God for this opportunity. This is a really big win."

Milwit, Jake Perini and Nana Utsey added TD carries for Glen Allen, which accumulated 245 yards on the ground and 233 through the air. Down 24-14 in the fourth quarter, Milwit's 3-yard score and a 21-yard field goal by West got the Jags back into the game. JT Davis hauled in three receptions for 82 yards, and Adrien Mosley made a handful of key plays in the secondary.

Teejay (7-1) was explosive through the air, but found the sledding tough on the ground with just 45 rushing yards. Wallace completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 287 yards and four touchdowns. Carmell McCloud caught a 17-yard TD, and Zyan Hill had an interception on a tipped pass.

------------------------------------------------------

Glen Allen 0 8 6 17 6 - 37

Thomas Jefferson 0 14 10 7 0 - 31

GA - Team safety

TJ - A. Johnson 15 pass from Wallace (Finch kick)

GA - Perini 6 run (run failed)

TJ - McCloud 17 pass from Wallace (Finch kick)

GA - Utsey 1 run (kick failed)

TJ - A. Johnson 60 pass from Wallace (Finch kick)

TJ - Finch 19 FG

GA - Milwit 3 run (West kick)

GA - West 21 FG

TJ - Johnson 74 pass from Wallace (Finch kick)

GA - Moss 35 pass from Milwit (West kick)

GA (OT) - Moss 4 run

RUSHING

GA - Perini 7-54, Milwit 10-27, Moss 24-163, Utsey 2-1; TJ - A. Johnson 2-7, Wallace 6-22, Stowall 8-16, Pearce 1-0.

PASSING

GA - Milwit 13-24-233-1-2, Utsey 0-1-0-0-0; TJ - Wallace 15-24-287-4-1.

RECEVING

GA - Bell 3-56, Mosley 2-36, JT Davis 3-82, Moss 3-44, Michelow 2-15; TJ - A. Johnson 9-227, McCloud 2-42, D. Williams 1--2, E. Rice 3-20.