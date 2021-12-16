 Skip to main content
High school holiday hoops tournaments set to start
James River at L.C. Bird girls basketball game

James River's Arshae Jackson (12), center, controls the ball against L.C. Bird's Aliyah Elliott during the second half of a girls basketball game at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield, VA., on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/RTD

High school holiday basketball tournaments will be abundant the next few weeks.

The boys Ralph Crockett Holiday Classic begins Thursday at J.R. Tucker. Manchester plays Armstrong at 5:30, and Patrick Henry plays Tucker at 7:15. The consolation game is next Wednesday at 5:30, followed by the championship game at 7:15.

The Lady Knights Classic runs Friday, Saturday and Monday at Thomas Dale. In the upper bracket on Friday, Manchester takes on Franklin County (8:45 p.m.), and Thomas Dale plays Massaponax (5:45).

In the lower bracket, James River and Glen Allen square off at 4:15, and Matoaca plays West Springfield (7:15).

The semifinals are scheduled for 2 (lower bracket) and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The title game is scheduled for 4:30 on Monday.

