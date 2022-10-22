High school 🏈: L.C. Bird stymies Powhatan in all-around effort

All was quiet. The tumult had passed.

The emotion which flowed unabated on the turf of Dutchman Stadium moments earlier had finally begun to dissipate.

Now, in the still of the coaches’ office in the L.C. Bird fieldhouse, Jashaun Amin, a wide receiver nonpareil who switched to quarterback three weeks ago when Bradley Hurt sustained a knee injury, calmly analyzed the Skyhawks’ 24-7 victory over visiting Powhatan on this clear, temperate Friday evening.

“We have a pound-the-ball offense,” said Amin, a 6-0, 155-pound senior. “We like to run down people’s throats. We have the best backs in the state. We try to get them the ball. But really, it just came down to heart.”

While Amin hardly recorded eye-popping stats – nine carries for 27 yards and two completions in two passing attempts for another 13 – rest assured that the Skyhawks’ offense which resulted in 263 total yards began with him and relied heavily on his athleticism, decision-making, and creativity.

“I had a big year as a receiver last year,” Amin said, “but I’ll do whatever to win. I love these guys. Go Skyhawks.”

The Indians (6-2) scored first on a 35-yard Dylan Trevillian-to-Jack Connelly pass on a third-and-8 situation at 6:12 of the second quarter. Connor Bates added the point after.

Bird (6-2) responded with a nine-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 17-yard run to the house by Alvin Townes-Fox. Joseph Samayou-Paiz drilled the PAT 2:18 before halftime.

The Skyhawks established dominance in the third quarter by driving 60 yards in five plays, the last a 33-yard TD run by La’Tavion Lowe at 9:52.

Samayoa-Paiz squibbed the ensuing kickoff which bounded off a Powhatan special teams player.

Amin dove into the scrum, recovered on the Indians’ 40, then directed a quick drive that ended with Townes-Fox’s 25-yard touchdown at 9:12.

The deftly-placed kickoff was a repeat of an almost identical play-call late in the second quarter which resulted in a recovery by Jaeden Storrs but no points.

“Playing baseball’s hard,” said Bird coach Troy Taylor, referencing the Skyhawks’ when-least-expected skullduggery. “Catching ground balls is hard. A football’s not round, so it bounces around pretty good. They have some really good returners. We just tried to keep the ball away from those guys.”

Try as they might, Powhatan had no success making inroads against the Skyhawks’ intense, passionately-played 4-3 defense.

Before the break, the Indians managed 108 yards (26 rushing, 82 passing). In the second half, most of which they spent in field-position purgatory, Bird allowed them just 15 rushing and 51 passing yards.

“We tried to stick to what we do,” Taylor said. “We try to get better every week. They ran the ball a lot in the first half and mixed it up. They’re great at screens.

“In the second half, they had to throw the ball more. It was just a matter of the D-line knowing the situation and doing its job and getting pressure on that quarterback (Trevillian). He’s a really good player.”

Midway through the fourth period, the Skyhawks forced their fourth fumble. Colin Jackson-Gusti recovered on the Powhatan 10, the Indians held fast, and Marvin Nolasco-Hernandez kicked a 25-yard field goal 5:58 from the end.

“It’s about communication,” said Ibraheem Ramadan, a 6-3, 190-pound junior lineman speaking of the Skyhawks’ defense. “Make sure the man next to you knows what his assignment is. Make sure he executes it. Making sure everyone’s on the same page. Get the job done.”

Powhatan……….0 7 0 0 – 7

L.C. Bird………….0 7 14 3 – 24

POW – Connelly 35 pass from Trevillian (Bates kick)

LCB – Townes-Fox 17 run (Samayoa-Paiz kick)

LCB – Lowe 33 run (Samayoa-Paiz kick)

LCB – Townes-Fox 25 run (Samayoa-Paiz kick)

LCB – FG Nolasco-Hernandez 25

RUSHING

Pow – Hutchison 8 carries, 27 yards, Reddick 3-16, Henderson 1-3, Trevillian 4-minus 5.

LCB – Townes-Fox 25-122, Lowe 13-87, Amin 9-27, Lewis 2-14, Hendrickson 1-minus 3.

PASSING

Pow –Trevillian 10 completions, 24 attempts, 0 interceptions, 133 yards

LCB – Amin 2-2-0-13.

RECEIVING

Pow –Whitver 5 receptions, 54 yards, Connelly 1-35, Whitley 2-22, Little 1-10, Hutchison 1-8.