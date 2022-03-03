High school March Madness: A look at a wild weekend of state hoops playoff action around the 804

A total of 19 local boys and girls teams across all public and private classifications enter the high school basketball playoff fray Friday.

From Curt Kassab’s Steward boys to Virgil Burton’s John Marshall girls, here’s a rundown of the action in what should be a wild weekend of high school hoops “March Madness” around the greater Richmond area.

All games on Friday tip off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

VISAA

Boys: In Division I, St. Christopher’s fell out of the first round in a 79-70 loss to Catholic High. Benedictine and Collegiate advanced to the quarterfinals, but the Cadets fell to Bishop O’Connell 87-58, and the Cougars went down to St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 68-54.

Kassab’s Steward program is the local standard bearer in Division II. The No. 4 Spartans take on top-seeded Blue Ridge Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Virginia State with a spot in Saturday’s championship game on the line.

Steward took down No. 5 Virginia Episcopal 72-60 in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Top recruit Curtis Blair III, a junior, led the way with 35 points, and senior Cam Gregory scored 20.

“We did a great job defensively. Our kids were really engaged,” Kassab said of the quarterfinal victory. “They carried the game plan out really well.”

Kassab called three-time reigning Division II champ Blue Ridge, who knocked Steward out in last year’s semifinals, “The big purple gorilla in the corner.”

“We’ve got our hands full, it’s a David vs. Goliath type of scenario. But I’ve got a special group of kids,” Kassab said.

“We didn’t get this far to finish second. We’re going to give it everything we’ve got. ... I can’t express how hard these kids have worked to get to this level.”

Though Blair III and Gregory typically stand out on the stat sheet, Kassab said his team is much more than its leading scorers. Sam Roberson, Nicholas Booker and Te’ven Smith are among the best defenders in the state, Kassab said. Senior 6-foot-6 forward Roman Barshow and 6-9 forward Owen Gray have been key pieces as well.

“It’s definitely more than a two-man rodeo. Our kids understand the game and how to play the right way. It’s a testament to who they are as people,” Kassab said.

In Division III, the Richmond area had its three representatives all lose tight contests in the quarterfinals. No. 2-seed Richmond Christian was upended by Christ Chapel 56-54; Carmel was defeated by Roanoke Catholic 59-56; and Eastern Mennonite knocked out Church Hill 75-70.

Girls: Robyn D’Onofrio’s Saint Gertrude outfit is the No. 4 seed in Division I and meets top-seeded St. Paul VI Friday at 3:30 at Benedictine in the semifinals.

The winner of that game meets either No. 2 St. Anne’s-Belfield or No. 3 Bishop Ireton in Saturday’s championship at Benedictine.

The Gators are led by guard Erin Woodson, who scored 29 points that included five 3-pointers in a 60-54 quarterfinal victory over Catholic High.

In Division II, Kara Bacile’s Steward squad is the No. 2 seed. The Spartans take on No. 6 Covenant Friday at 8:45 p.m. in the semifinals. Miller and Seton School are on the other side of the bracket, with the title game set for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Benedictine.

The two-time reigning state champion Spartans are led by eighth-grader Sanai Green, who poured in 33 points to go with 11 rebounds and four steals in a 72-40 quarterfinal win over Oakcrest.

Class 6

Boys: Region 6A champion Manchester, led by region coach of the year Josh Karlson and first-team all-region honorees Jamel McDuffie and Dante Kearse, hosts Region 6B runner-up Battlefield, and 6A runner-up James River, led by guards Pierce Boerner and Alex Orr, travels to 6B champion Patriot.

Girls: Region 6A champion Thomas Dale, which features freshman guard Nylah Wilson and junior forward Tamyah Webb, hosts 6B runner-up Woodbridge. James River, the 6A runner-up led by freshman Lanie Grant and junior Arshae Jackson, is at 6B champion Osbourn Park.

Class 5

Boys: Region 5C champion Highland Springs and point guard Quanye Veney host 5D runner-up Albemarle, and 5C runner-up Glen Allen, led by Cliff Fuller, Brendan Coughlan and Chris Dopp, is at 5D winner Riverside.

Girls: Region 5C winner Glen Allen, led by senior guard Claudia Disbrow, hosts 5D runner-up Briar Woods, and 5C runner-up Highland Springs and sophomore guards Ah’Kiyah Pye and Morgan Boyd, is at 5D champs Woodgrove.

Class 4

Boys: Coach Kenneth Randolph’s Region 4B champion Varina, led by VCU recruit Alphonzo Billups, hosts 4A runner-up Jamestown. Behind guards PJ Wyatt and Jaden Walker, Henrico, the Region 4B runner-up, travels to 4A champs King’s Fork with that tipoff set for 7:30.

Girls: Making its first state tournament appearance in program history, coach Kristy Henderson and daughter Faith’s Powhatan outfit are the Region 4B runners-up and will travel to 4A winner King’s Fork for a 5:30 p.m. tip.

Class 3

Boys: Petersburg downed Hopewell 41-40 on Clarence Claiborne’s last-second free throw in the Region 3A title game. The Crimson Wave and star forward Chris Fields Jr. host 3B runners-up William Monroe. The Blue Devils, featuring guards Cameron Mise and Tyheim Love, travel to 3B champs Skyline.

Girls: Making its second state tournament appearance in as many years following a 35-year drought, coach Neko Burson’s New Kent squad, led by guard McKenna Mueller, travels to 3B champs Meridian.

Class 2

Boys: Dennis Parker Jr., Steve Stinson, Tyler Mason and Co. lead Region 2A winner John Marshall against 2B runner-up East Rockingham, led by North Carolina recruit Tyler Nickel, with tip off at Huguenot High set for 7:30 p.m.

Girls: Burton on Wednesday night told his John Marshall girls, the Region 2A champs, the mission is to keep the Class 2 championship trophy in Richmond once it arrives here for next week’s finals at the Siegel Center.

“Don’t let it leave the city,” Burton said Thursday. “That’s been the motivation.”

The Justices are led by junior forward and Old Dominion recruit Jaedyn Cook, the Region 2A player of the year.

“Jaedyn is the glue, there’s no secret about it,” Burton said. “Everything goes through her. But along with that is her decision-making to get her teammates involved. She can’t do it by herself.”

Most prominent among those teammates is senior point guard MiAngel Harris and freshman guard Yasmin Hall.

“They’re a hard-working group, they deserve everything that comes to them and I’m really happy for them,” Burton said.

Jayem plays 2B runner up Clarke County at 5:30 at Huguenot.