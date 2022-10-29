High school 🏈: Minter, Milazzo lead No. 3 Thomas Dale past No. 9 L.C. Bird in Battle of Chester

There has in recent years been some bad blood in the storied Battle of Chester.

So after L.C. Bird coach Troy Taylor and Thomas Dale counterpart Kevin Tucker, former adversaries on the field for their programs, shook hands Saturday afternoon following the Knights' 32-21 road win over their county rivals, Taylor turned to Tucker and said "Let's pray."

So the Skyhawks and Knights, after 48 minutes of knockdown, drag-out battle, knelt together, hands on one another's shoulders, and bowed their heads.

"It's about time we got back to doing that. For a couple years there, it got a little bit ugly between the two schools and it shouldn't be like that," Tucker said.

"These kids grew up together, they play together and we as coaches have got to do a better job to make sure we get our kids coached up to play with emotion but play within the whistle. Then, at the end of the game, celebrate with one another. They (Bird) are going to go pretty far in the playoffs, hopefully same with us if we can go take care of business."

The Knights took care of business Saturday behind dynamic quarterback Ethan Minter, receiver Jacob Seaborne and linebackers CJ Milazzo, Brandan Cammarasana and Zakarai Sands, facing a very game Skyhawks outfit spearheaded by a rugged ground game led by lineman Liam James and back Alvin Townes-Fox.

Hundreds of maroon and grey-clad Dale faithful packed and rumbled the visiting stands, while a comparable amount of sky blue and white-wearing Bird supporters lined the surrounding fences and filled the home seats to form an atmosphere palpable with familiarity and mixed measures of respect and disdain.

No. 3-ranked Dale (9-0) did not allow No. 9 Bird (6-3) a first down in the first quarter, bottling up the Skyhawks typically formidable running attack via Milazzo, Sands, Cammarasana and Co. Milazzo intercepted a tipped pass to quell Bird's first drive.

The Knights lost linebacker Maddax Lee earlier in the season, and Milazzo and Cammarasana, both seniors, have stepped up to fill the void alongside standout junior Sands, Tucker said. Milazzo finished with nine tackles, Sands was in on 14 and Cammarasana added eight tackles and recovered a fumble.

"We just read through the tackles and the guards, played the pull and stopped them," Milazzo said of the scheme behind slowing Bird's run game, which finished with 191 yards, but it was all hard-earned and the chunk plays were few and far between.

Townes-Fox finished with 100 yards on 23 carries, and La'Tavion Lowe added 82 yards on 14 totes for Bird. Stephon Hicks led a lockdown effort by the Dale secondary, allowing just 57 air yards, 40 of them on a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from from Williams Hendrickson to Jashaun Amin.

Dale jumped out to an 11-0 lead in that first period after Minter scampered 44 yards to the end zone and Amr Ibdah kicked a 22-yard field goal, and the Knights led the rest of the way behind their left-handed, dual-threat QB, who seemed to conjure something out of nothing whenever Dale faced a difficult down and distance in a key spot.

Minter finished 6-of-14 passing for 108 yards and touchdowns to Seaborne (27 yards) and back Brandon Rose (22 yards). The signal caller added 11 carries for 128 yards, including a 23-yard score on a fourth-and-18 midway through the fourth quarter in which Minter made seemingly the entire Skyhawks defense miss to put the outcome away with 9:24 left on the clock.

"I was just trying to stay in bounds to get the first down, and then I happened to stay all the way to the touchdown," Minter said with a smile.

"(This win) means a lot, the Battle of Chester has been a rivalry for years and years. We knew it was going to be a fight."

Cammarasana's fumble recovery came on an aborted handoff late in the third quarter right when the Skyhawks looked to be back into the game after a 1-yard TD run by Amin made it 18-14.

But the turnover quelled the momentum, and Seaborne's TD catch came three plays later on the ensuing drive before Minter sealed the deal in the final period, emphatically spiking the ball upon crossing the goal line as the Knights faithful rattled their stands louder than ever.

The Knights entered the weekend tied with No. 6 Manchester (8-1) for the No. 2 seed in the Region 6A playoff field, while the Skyhawks were third in Region 5C. Dale is likely to stay in that 2-3 battle with the Lancers, while Bird is likely to retain its spot after fourth-seeded Douglas Freeman lost to St. Christopher's.

In their season finales, the Knights face a marquee trip to No. 4 Dinwiddie (9-0) Friday night, while the Skyhawks host Clover Hill (2-7).

"We're gonna be locked in and focused this week, that's the game for the District so we've got come ready to play that one," said a determined Minter of the preparation for the looming clash of unbeaten Central District foes.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Thomas Dale 11 7 7 7 - 32

L.C. Bird 0 7 7 7 - 21

TD - Minter 44 run (Tyree run)

TD - Hernandez 22 FG

LCB - R. Lewis 17 pass from Amin (Hernandez kick)

TD - Rose 22 pass from Minter (Ibdah kick)

LCB - Amin 1 run (Hernandez kick)

TD - Seaborne 27 pass from Minter (Ibdah kick)

TD - Minter 23 run (Ibdah kick)

LCB - Amin 40 pass from Hendrickson (Hernandez kick)

RUSHING

TD - Rose 17-50, Minter 11-128, Tyree 2-(-)5; LCB - Townes-Fox 23-100, Lowe 14-82, Lewis 2-5, Amin 3-4.

PASSING

TD - Minter 6-14-108-2-0; LCB - Amin 1-6-17-1-1; Hendrickson 1-1-40-1-0.

RECEIVING

TD - Seaborne 3-60, Rose 2-39, Lyons 1-9; LCB - Amin 1-40, Lewis 1-17.