High school 🏈: No. 4 Dinwiddie passes test at Hopewell with big second half

Hopewell hung tough at home versus No. 4-ranked Dinwiddie. But in the end, Generals quarterback Harry Dalton was just too much to tame.

Dalton accounted for five touchdowns on the night as Dinwiddie (6-0) scored 27 unanswered points to close out a 41-13 win at Hopewell.

Dalton beat the Blue Devils (3-3) by air and ground as he threw for three scores and ran for two more. And on the game’s biggest drive, the dynamic signal caller scored both ways.

A 55-yard burst of speed down the left sideline helped the senior find the end zone on a quarterback keeper midway through the third quarter. The play was called back by a holding penalty, but a few plays later Dalton went over the top of the defense with a 32-yard strike to senior wide receiver Christian Drumgoole.

The scoring drive came right when the Generals needed it most. A 14-0 Dinwiddie lead had been trimmed to 14-13 as Hopewell suddenly found new life. The Dalton-to-Drumgoole connection with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter broke the game open, and the Generals never looked back.

“He’s a multi-dimensional weapon,” Hopewell coach Ricky Irby said of Dalton “He’s tough. It’s almost like pick your poison.”

Dinwiddie's dominant start fueled by Dalton's move under center “He’s been watching film, throwing and getting prepared. We saw his ability to run last year, but he’s been a pleasant surprise in seeing his reads and reading the field as a first-year starter.”

Dinwiddie jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a Dalton touchdown pass on the game’s opening possession.

The Generals controlled the rest of the first half but were unable to put Hopewell away early.

The Blue Devil defense stopped the Generals on back-to-back red zone possessions in the first quarter. A forced fumble and a turnover on downs kept it a one-possession game after one quarter of play.

Dinwiddie was able to hit paydirt with 9:01 remaining in the second quarter when Dalton found senior receiver Quentin Mankin on a 17-yard scoring strike.

The 14-0 score held until the final seconds of the first half before Hopewell found a spark. A botched punt gave the Blue Devils a short field and Hopewell needed just 35 seconds to cut the score in half.

With 11 seconds remaining in the half, Blue Devils senior quarterback Mason Cumbie dodged a blitzing General and found junior tailback Kesean Henderson at the line of scrimmage. Henderson leaped up to make the catch in tight coverage before barreling 7 yards through a wall of General defenders into the end zone.

The 14-7 halftime score quickly became 14-13 as a one-yard TD run from Henderson capped off a quick 80-second scoring drive on Hopewell’s opening possession of the second half.

The Generals had outscored opponents on the season 264-17 leading up to the matchup with Hopewell. They weren’t yet used to being in a fight. But Generals coach Billy Mills said he was thankful Hopewell was able to land enough blows to give his kids that experience.

“We put ourselves in a bad situation there right before the half,” Mills said. “We didn’t come out ready in the second half. But, 14-13, that’s the biggest test we’ve had all year. And I’m just proud of the way the kids responded. We kept pushin’ and pushin’ and finally it broke. That was kind of what I wanted to see. Not that I wished it happened. But I wanted to see how they’d respond.”

Mills made the choice in the offseason to switch the All-Region tailback Dalton to quarterback. After an undefeated start to the season, Mills’ decision is paying dividends and has Dinwiddie looking like a top contender in Region 4B and perhaps beyond.

“He’s been tremendous,” Mills said of his quarterback and captain. “He sees the field well, has a quick release and makes good decisions. He’s really ahead of the game.”

Dinwiddie returns home Friday looking to remain perfect versus Petersburg (4-2). Hopewell has the difficult task of facing another undefeated, Central District foe as the Blue Devils host 6-0, No. 3-ranked Thomas Dale.