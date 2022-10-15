High school 🏈: No. 8 Manchester edges No. 6 Midlothian in double-overtime thriller

After what could be remembered as the game of the year across the Richmond area's high school football scene, Manchester coach Tom Hall joked that he's getting too old for all this excitement.

"Heck of a football game, hats off to Midlothian, they played their hearts out. I just can't say enough about my young kids," Hall said, gesturing to his players celebrating around him after Makai Byerson's pass breakup on the game-ending 2-point try helped No. 8 Manchester pull off a heart-stopping, double-overtime, 31-30 victory over the visiting, No. 6-ranked Trojans Friday night.

"Just very proud of my kids, they could have given up but we found a way to win."

With the Lancers reeling down 10-0 early in the second quarter, sophomore Jason Wright came in to replace freshman Landen Abernethy at quarterback.

Hall said Wright, who finished 8 of 13 for 85 yards and a touchdown while carrying 21 times for 88 yards and two more scores, provided the ignition his offense needed.

"Just relax, play my game, don't do too much," said a smiling Wright when asked what went through his head as he entered the game.

"The O-line was great all night. ... Everybody executed."

In front of at least a couple thousand onlookers packing the home and away stands and lining the surrounding fences, this Top 10 clash for Dominion District supremacy was all it was billed up to be and then some.

The black-clad Lancers supporters went back and forth with the blue-and-gold clad Trojans faithful throughout a chilly night where breath froze on an air that carried with it suggestions of a playoff atmosphere amid Manchester's homecoming celebrations.

Midlothian (6-1) took a 10-3 lead into halftime on the strength of Maxx Lawton's 43-yard field goal and a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cooper Meads. Jon Davis kicked a 33-yard field goal to get Manchester (6-1) on the board in the second quarter.

A 1-yard TD plunge by Wright knotted things up at 10-10 with 5:24 to play in the third period.

Then Manchester seized its first lead midway the fourth quarter on a pretty trick play where running back Devin Bryant caught a backward pass outside the hash marks toward the Lancers sideline, and found a wide open Ty'ee Stephens, who scampered 72 yards to the end zone to send the Manchester stands into an uproar with 6:39 to play.

A Midlothian punt and Manchester turnover on down ensued before the true madness commenced, beginning on a Trojans 3rd-and-15 from their own 41-yard line with 1:28 on the clock.

Meads scrambled to the 46-yard line before getting run out of bounds into a throng of Manchester players on their sideline. An illegal shift on the Trojans and personal foul on the Lancers offset, but Manchester was called for its second sideline warning, giving Midlo new life with a 1st-and-10 on the Manchester 44.

Five plays later, Meads broke contain, scrambling to his left, and dotted a game-tying, 33-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Lawton in the corner of the end zone, sending a shocked hush over the home stands with less than a minute to play.

Midlo carried the momentum into its first overtime drive. Meads found running back Ashby Berry on a pretty route out of the backfield for a 12-yard score, and Avery Heleniak's extra point made it 24-17. Berry rushed 21 times for 82 yards behind a rugged Trojans line led by senior Andrew Perko.

An aborted snap, false start and incompletion put Manchester in dire straights, facing a 3rd-and-goal from the 25 and needing 7 points to extend the game. Wright found Stephens for a 19-yard completion to make it 4th-and-goal from the 6, and junior receiver Kyree Richardson secured a 6-yard TD catch from Wright to give Manchester new hope.

"I actually told them the play was open," Richardson said of the game-extending score. "As soon as we called it, I found a crease, found a gap I could get through, saw that opening and ran to it, saw the ball, caught it, fell down."

The Lancers got the ball first to begin the second overtime period, and took just two Wright runs to punch it in for a 31-24 lead.

Midlo responded with a 5-yard Meads TD run.

Then the Trojans called a timeout, sending a hush over both sides of the stands as attendees wondered if they were considering the do-or-die 2-point try.

With the entire stadium on pins and needles, Meads handed to Berry, who attempted a jump pass intended for Drew Kleski in the corner of the end zone.

But Byerson emphatically swatted the ball out of bounds, and the Manchester faithful poured onto the field, waving goodbye at the emptying Midlothian stands.

"I'm at corner so I'm just looking, I prayed to God that it falls down, they drop it, anything," said a breathless Richardson of the final play. "It goes out of the back of the end zone and my heart just pumps up, I can't believe it."

Junior defensive back Jaden Plantin (five solo tackles) and junior linebacker Alazha Lewis (team-high 11 1/2 tackles) were all over the field defensively for the Lancers. Bryant carried 14 times for 81 yards behind a staunch line led by junior Kenny Walz. Manchester displayed a well-balanced attack, rushing for 159 yards and passing for 157.

Richardson lauded the play of Wright and Stephens (four catches, 113 yards), who rebounded from a dropped TD in the first half to make a series of key plays down the stretch.

"He stepped up insanely, I'm real proud of him," Richardson said of Wright. "I'm just proud of the whole team stepping up in overtime, going back and forth and back and forth and finally ending the game."

For Midlo, Meads finished 7 of 16 for 76 yards and two touchdowns while carrying eight times for 64 yards and two more TDs. Defensively, Ryan Runyon and Berry led the way with 6 1/2 tackles apiece, four for losses between the two. Gabriel Semidey continued his standout season with five tackles. The Trojans accumulated 156 yards on the ground and 121 through the air.

Neither side committed a turnover and penalties were infrequent in a well-played tussle all around. Hall answered with a strong note of pride when asked what allowed his relatively young team to pull of its second-straight dramatic victory after last week's 23-22, comeback win at L.C. Bird (5-2).

"No quit," Hall said of his Lancers, who entered the game third in Region 6A behind Thomas Dale (7-0) and Oscar Smith (6-0). "The chemistry with this group is amazing, they grew up in front of our eyes these past two weeks."

-----------------------------------------------

Midlothian 3 7 0 7 7 6 - 30

Manchester 0 3 7 7 7 7 - 31

Mid - M. Lawton 43 FG

Mid - Meads 10 run (Heleniak kick)

Man - Davis 33 FG

Man - Wright 1 run (Davis kick)

Man - Stephens 72 pass from Bryant (Davis kick)

Mid - D. Lawton 33 pass from Meads (M. Lawton kick)

Mid (1OT) - Berry 12 pass from Meads (Heleniak kick)

Man (1OT) - Richardson 6 pass from Wright (Davis kick)

Man (2OT) - Wright 2 run (Davis kick)

Mid (2OT) - Meads 5 run (pass failed)

RUSHING

Mid - Berry 21-82, Meads 9-74; Man - Bryant 14-81, Richardson 1-(-)7, Wright 21-88, E. Lewis 1-(3)3, Howard 1-0.

PASSING

Mid - Meads 7-16-76-2-0, Chambers 6-12-45-0-0; Man - Abernethy 3-6-42-0-0, Wright 8-13-85-1-0, Bryant 1-1-72-1-0.

RECEIVING

Mid - Kleski 2-8, Sperry 2-17, Rosenberger 1-6, G. Semidey 1-21, Harrington 3-16, Berry 3-19, D. Lawton 1-33; Man - Stephens 4-113, Plantin 3-37, Richardson 2-17, Bryant 1-31, Byerson 2-11.