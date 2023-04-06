Atlee wins spring break tourney

Atlee baseball captured the Deep Run spring break tournament championship on Wednesday with a 6-0 victory over the host Wildcats (4-5).

Senior lefty John Best dazzled on the mound for the Raiders (7-1) , tossing a complete-game two-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Freshman Cooper Molloy went 1 for 2 with a run scored. Fellow freshman Will Haynie was 1 for 2 with a run scored and RBI. Junior Shayne Lawlor was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Junior Seth Jones and senior Lynchburg recruit Gunnar Stromberg drove in a pair of runs apiece, and Maddox Bowles was 2 for 3 with a run scored.

In the third-place game, St. Christopher's defeated Midlothian 4-3. The Saints got two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings.

Henry Knighton went 1 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI to lead St. Chris (4-5), while Charlie Knighton was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs driven in. Willie Hurt had two hits and an RBI, and Scott Butterfield was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Conor Harrington paced Midlo (6-2) with two doubles and an RBI.

Godwin continues unbeaten start

Mills Godwin baseball continued its impressive start to the season with a 6-3 win over reigning Class 4 champions Hanover (6-1) on Monday at RF&P Park to claim the PBR Commonwealth Classic championship.

The Eagles (8-0) downed another defending state champ in the semifinals with a 6-4 win over Class 6 winners Freedom (South Riding).

JM's White honored

Following a dominant, unbeaten run to the Class 2 championship, John Marshall boys basketball coach Ty White was named the MaxPreps national coach of the year.

White has also been honored as the Naismith national boys coach of the year. In his 13th year at the helm of Jayem, White led the Justices to a No. 1 national ranking (MaxPreps), 28-0 record and the program's fifth state title since 2014.

Petersburg: Petersburg High School will host its seventh annual athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet on April 23 at Tabernacle Baptist Church. The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m., and will be uploaded to YouTube on the Petersburg Athletics page.

The Class of 2023 includes seven inductees: Charles Branch (wrestling, Class of 1991); Herbert Ford (football, 1972); James Harris Jr. (track and field, 1977); Thomas Kidd (football, 1961); Anthony Wayne Leonard (football/wrestling, 1978); Annette Smith-Lee (contributor, 1979); Sharmain Murphy-Cherry (softball, 2000); Tonya Pegram-Prince (basketball, 2000); and Avis Wyatt (basketball, 2002).

Applications for the Class of 2024 can be attained by calling 804-862-7095 or by emailing Petersburg director of athletics Bill Lawson (wilawson@petersburg.k12.va.us). The deadline to apply is Oct. 1.

