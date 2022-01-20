High school notes: Butler leading turnaround by Mechanicsville girls basketball

Bennett Carlton, a 5-10 junior, was a small forward who’s now playing point guard. She had 20 points recently against Atlee and is averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 assists.

“She played point guard for me a little bit in middle school, but she’s grown probably five or six inches since then,” Puller said. “She’s a big point guard for girls. And you’re not taking the ball from her.”

Sister Kate, a 5-9 freshman, can play several spots and is averaging 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds. Puller said the Mustangs also are getting solid play from senior guard Lydia Elkins (7.5 points, 4.1 assists) and sophomore forward Ashley Owens (4.9 points, 6.7 rebounds).

Puller said he could see the turnaround unfolding last season. The Mustangs improved as the season went along and had a fair amount of players coming back.

“They’re hungry and they wanted it,” he said. “You could see the last game we played how they were coming together and they could see the light at the end of the tunnel. They were all growing into it. All summer long they worked hard to get to where we are.”