High school notes: Butler leading turnaround by Mechanicsville girls basketball

Butler leading surge by Mechanicsville girls basketball
Mechanicsville girls basketball coach Alvin Puller says senior Madi Butler worked on her game and being more aggressive during the offseason.
It’s shown this season.
Butler is averaging 26.3 points and 10.4 rebounds. In two recent games, she put up 33 and 11 rebounds and 32 points and 12 rebounds.
“She’s almost like, ‘I don’t want to be denied, so if you’re in my way … ,’” Puller said. “She doesn’t back down no matter who you are.”
Butler has been a big part of a Mustangs team that has taken a big step forward this season. After going 1-8 during last year’s abbreviated schedule, they are 11-1, with the only loss a 78-54 setback to Patrick Henry in early December.
The versatile 6-foot-1 Butler, who’s headed to play collegiately at Davis & Elkins in West Virginia, averaged 17 points last year.
“She can shoot the 3, make midrange shots,” Puller said. “She can post you up, left hand, right hand. She can do it all.”
Butler is among several players who can play multiple positions for the Mustangs. Puller, who has coached Butler since the sixth grade, has used her as a point guard, a shooting guard and in the post.
Bennett Carlton, a 5-10 junior, was a small forward who’s now playing point guard. She had 20 points recently against Atlee and is averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 assists.
“She played point guard for me a little bit in middle school, but she’s grown probably five or six inches since then,” Puller said. “She’s a big point guard for girls. And you’re not taking the ball from her.”
Sister Kate, a 5-9 freshman, can play several spots and is averaging 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds. Puller said the Mustangs also are getting solid play from senior guard Lydia Elkins (7.5 points, 4.1 assists) and sophomore forward Ashley Owens (4.9 points, 6.7 rebounds).
Puller said he could see the turnaround unfolding last season. The Mustangs improved as the season went along and had a fair amount of players coming back.
“They’re hungry and they wanted it,” he said. “You could see the last game we played how they were coming together and they could see the light at the end of the tunnel. They were all growing into it. All summer long they worked hard to get to where we are.”
Three area players nominated to play in McDonald’s games
Three local high school basketball players have been included in the 760 girls and boys nominees for the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Games, scheduled for Tuesday, March 29.
George Wythe’s Deshawn Goodwyn and Varina’s Alphonzo Billups, a VCU recruit, are the boys nominees, and TPLS Christian Academy’s Grace Pack is the girls nominee. The top 24 girls and boys are selected by a committee to play in the games. The teams will be revealed Jan. 25 on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”
— Tim Pearrell and Zach Joachim