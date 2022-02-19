High school notes: Collegiate's Doxey to retire; St. Chris adding lights

Collegiate’s Doxey

says she’ll retire

After 43 years in education and 35 at Collegiate, Karen Doxey, the school’s athletic director and varsity field hockey coach, will retire in June.

A former field hockey and lacrosse coach and athletic administrator at Norfolk Academy, Doxey has worked at Collegiate since 1988 and took over leadership of the Cougars’ athletic department in 2013.

Affectionately referred to as “Dox” within the Collegiate community, Doxey’s collective field hockey and lacrosse record between NA and Collegiate is 882-239-40. In field hockey, her 641 wins are third on the National Federation of State High School Associations all-time list.

The Cougars field hockey program won 19 LIS and eight VISAA titles under her leadership. In lacrosse, Doxey’s teams won 241 games and three LIS crowns. She was inducted into the VISAA Hall of Fame in 2018.

Kelsey Smithers, who came to Collegiate in July of 2021 as an assistant athletic director and assistant field hockey coach, will take over the Cougars’ field hockey program.

An all-state honoree at Lakeland High in Suffolk, Smithers led Lakeland to a 24-0 mark and Group AAA state title her senior year in 2011. She went on to star at Old Dominion, helping the Monarchs win two CAA titles and reach an NCAA Final Four (‘11), Elite Eight (‘12) and Sweet 16 (‘13).

St. Christopher’s to add lights, pavilion

St. Christopher’s this past week received approval from the Richmond City Council for a special use permit to install lights at the west Richmond campus’ Knowles, Jacobs and Massey Fields, the school announced Thursday.

The lights will allow for late afternoon and evening practices as well as up to 15 evening competitions per school year, said a release from headmaster Mason Lecky. A community pavilion for outdoor gathering is also in the works.

The school is hopeful both projects will take place this summer, with construction finishing by early to mid-fall.

“As we reach the two-year mark of COVID restrictions and campus impact, I hope you will join me in looking forward with hope and optimism to renewed outdoor gatherings, competitions and celebrations on our campus and to the introduction of ‘Friday Night Lights’ in a variety of sports as a new St. Christopher’s tradition,” the release said.

St. Christopher’s, which reached the VISAA semifinal in football this fall, has in the past played its football games at midday on Saturdays or early Friday afternoons.

NFHS streaming postseason hoops

The National Federation of State High School Associations Network, or NFHS Network, will film and livestream all Virginia High School League postseason basketball games, including the championship rounds.

— Zach Joachim