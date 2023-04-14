Garthwaite, Kelley earn

Cover One grants

The Cover One Foundation this week announced the recipients of its inaugural Luke Reid Making a Difference Award, a $7,500 grant for one female sport coach and one male sport coach in the greater Richmond area.

Armstrong girls basketball and coach Molly Ann Garthwaite were awarded the grant for a female sports coach. Meadowbrook baseball and coach Christian Kelley received the grant for a male sport coach.

Cover One is a local nonprofit that provides financial and human resources to underserved organizations and individuals in Central Virginia involved in athletics.

The organization in September announced the award, named after Luke Reid Jr., the father of co-founder Rob Reid.

Kelley has spent 13 years as a coach at Meadowbrook, while Garthwaite just finished her first season at Armstrong.

Collegiate scores big

girls lacrosse victory

The Collegiate girls lacrosse team on Tuesday defeated St. Anne’s-Belfield, the No. 13-ranked team in the country, 9-7 after a furious second-half comeback.

The Cougars were down four goals early in the second half of the LIS rivalry match.

“STAB is a very talented team, so I was really proud to see our girls play fearlessly with grit and heart,” Collegiate coach Christina Dobson said.

“Our theme for the year has really been one play at a time — focus on what is right in front of you, so they really showed their strength and character by staying in that game and rising to the occasion. It was truly a team win, led by an outstanding performance from our defense.”

Heidi Albrecht scored a hat trick, and Maris Smutz netted two goals. Drew Stanley, Kendall Boggs, Betsy Clarke and Celie Shield had a goal apiece. Smutz added four assists, and Clarke and Daisy Storey each assisted a goal.

Defensively, Izzy Lee led the way with three ground balls and three forced turnovers. Keeper Avery Greenberg added four saves. Anna Armstrong secured a ground ball and forced three turnovers. Shield led the way on draw controls with five, and Boggs had three.

Glen Allen’s Honig tallies

his 100th career goal

Glen Allen boys lacrosse senior attackman Landon Honig scored his 100th career goal for the Jaguars (4-1) in Monday’s 16-3 win over Clover Hill.

A four-year varsity starter and team captain, Honig is committed to Hampden-Sydney. Despite a COVID-shortened season, Honig is the leading scorer in Glen Allen history. Jaguars coach Scott Shriver said Honig is a leading contender for Region 5C player of the year this season.

Freeman girls tennis

team topples Deep Run

Reigning state champions Douglas Freeman girls tennis took down rival Deep Run 7-1 on Tuesday.

Paige Suter, Anne Douglas Council, Ellie Wood, Caroline Frank and Caroline Avery won their Nos. 1 through 5 singles matches for the Mavericks, respectively. Suter and Wood earned hard-fought, three-set victories over the Wildcats’ Rosalyn Kara and Caroline Nam, while Douglas Council, Frank and Avery won in straight sets.

Frank and Suter teamed up to win their doubles match, and the team of Avery and Katherine Pollard were victorious in their doubles matchup to secure the final margin. Both Mavs doubles teams won by 8-1 scorelines.

St. Christopher’s tennis team takes down Trinity

Reigning VISAA champs St. Christopher’s tennis defeated Trinity Episcopal 5-4 in a matchup of two of the area and state’s top programs on Tuesday.

Brendon Engel, Bo Barbour, Jake Kuhlen and Cade Collingwood won their singles matches for the Saints, who showed off their depth after Trinity’s Roman and Damian Sancilio won their matches on the Nos. 1 and 3 singles courts. On the No. 2 singles court, Engel earned a hard-fought, 9-7 win over the Titans’ Gus Mitchell.

The Sancilio brothers defeated Evan Fisher and Engel on the No. 1 doubles court to put the pressure on, and Mitchell teamed up with Sam Nedeff to win on the No. 2 doubles court and knot things up at 4-4.

St. Chris won the No. 3 doubles match 8-0 to take the team victory behind the team of Kuhlen and Blake Caldwell.

— Zach Joachim