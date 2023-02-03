Dale's Hicks head to Tech

Thomas Dale senior defensive back Stephon Hicks, an All-Metro honorable mention who was in on 96 tackles (34 solo, four for losses) and had three sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for the Knights this fall, announced his commitment to play at Virginia Tech.

Hicks joined a lengthy list of local recruits in the Class of 2023 to join Hokies coach Brent Pry's rebuilding process in Blacksburg.

In particular, Tech's secondary will have a strong Richmond representation for years to come, as Hicks, primarily a strong safety, joined Trinity Episcopal cornerback Cam Fleming, Highland Springs cornerback Braylon Johnson and Collegiate DB Krystian Williams as local senior standouts in the secondary to take their talents to Blacksburg.

"Steph was the ultimate team player and from the moment he got here he lead by example on and off the field," said Thomas Dale coach Kevin Tucker.

"He came ready to play every day at practice. Always going 110%. On the field he was like having another coach. He knew the defense inside and out."

Other local in-state commitments

Thomas Dale senior outside linebacker Brandan Cammarasana , who Tucker called an "old-school throwback of yesteryear," signed his NLI to play Virginia Union. Cammarasana this past season was in on 77 tackles (24 solo, 16 for losses), and racked up 10 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries and 3 forced fumbles.

Thomas Dale senior receiver Christian Lyons committed to play at Emory & Henry.

Thomas Dale senior right tackle and three-year starter Chase Aslett committed to play at VMI.

Thomas Dale senior linebacker CJ Milazzo, who was in on 89 tackles (24 solo, 3 for losses) for the Knights this season, committed to play at Bridgewater College.

Atlee senior kicker and second-team All-Metro honoree Zach Tschantre committed to play at Randolph-Macon. Tschantre was also a first-team All-Region 4B punter. He kicked six field goals for the Raiders with a long of 45 yards, and drilled 26 point-after attempts.

Highland Springs senior defensive back Alim Foster-Powell signed his NLI to play at Virginia Union.

Grove Christian challenging in Division IV

Grove Christian School, located in Tuckahoe, is the No. 4 team in this week's VISAA Division IV girls basketball poll, the top local representative ahead of No. 8 Grace Christian and No. 10 Banner Christian.

The Falcons (10-3) are lead by leading scorer, captain and senior guard Elizabeth Lloyd, who's averaging about 17 points. Senior point guard Charlotte Allinder is a key defensive presence. And senior post player Eliana Seidlitz has proven a vital contributor down low.

In VISAA Division IV, 12 teams make the state tournament. The Falcons will play their Virginia Metro Athletic Conference tournament before setting their sites on the state bracket, in which the top eight seeds host a first-round game.

"That would be a really big accomplishment for our girls," said Falcons fourth-year coach Travis Nyce of the opportunity to host a state playoff game.

"I have a very deep team, we have 11, 12 girls that I can put in there and feel confident about. Very much a team effort for us."

Grove Christian has had a girls team for awhile, Nyce said, but it did disband for a time due to low participation before reforming about 7 years ago. For a team that has reached the 10-win mark with five games to go in its regular season, it's a relatively historic season for Grove Christian.

Nyce said the Falcons have won their conference the past couple years, but have never been ranked in the state hierarchy.

"Definitely a big achievement for our girls program," he said. "We're very proud of it that we've grown the program to a point that they're getting acknowledgement at the state level. Definitely a historic season for us."

