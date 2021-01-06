High school notes: Deep Run's Wright picks Providence

Wright also has been a major contributor to a pair of team state titles at Deep Run. She’s currently the No. 4 ranked singles player in the Mid-Atlantic and No. 5 in doubles. Nationally, she’s ranked 118th in singles and 71st in doubles.

Sorkin said Wright has been a pillar of her program the past four years, one that won’t be easily replaced.

“We will miss her so much. She’s been really close not just with tennis, but outside of tennis,” Sorkin said, noting that Wright has volunteered with the Richmond Tennis Association to serve underprivileged children.

“Olivia is just an all-around person, she has a strong work ethic, such a good personality. It’s so hard to describe her because she’s just so humble, she’s done so much for Deep Run and the tennis community.”

