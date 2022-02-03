High school notes: Football standouts commit to in-state programs; Midlo wrestler reaches milestone, New Kent star signs with Navy

More local high school football standouts announced their commitments to in-state college programs this week, with many signing their National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day Wednesday.
- Varina senior defensive back Carlo Thompson, a leading force in a Blue Devils' secondary that allowed just seven touchdown passes throughout the season and had 22 interceptions collectively en route to the Class 4 state title, signed his NLI to play at the University of Virginia. Thompson finished with 40 tackles, 13 pass breakups and three interceptions despite missing much of the back-half of the season due to injury.
- Highland Springs senior wide receiver and linebacker Latrell Sutton signed his NLI to play at Virginia Tech. Sutton finished the season with 12 catches for 140 yards and three TDs plus 55 tackles (seven for losses) and a sack for the Class 5 semifinalist Springers.
- Manchester senior defensive back Cam Sturdifen, a two-time first team All-Metro honoree who finished the season with 49 tackles, 19 pass breakups and five interceptions, signed his NLI to play at Hampton University.
- Highland Springs senior athlete Elijah Whitted, who had 45 carries for 267 yards and a pair of TDs this season, announced his commitment to Christopher Newport.
- Highland Springs senior two-way lineman Mario Harris announced his commitment to Christopher Newport.
- Manchester senior 6-foot-7, 335-pound offensive lineman Kevin Fish announced his commitment to Bluefield University.
Wrestling
- Midlothian senior wrestler Crew Gregory won his 100th career match Tuesday night.
- New Kent senior and 2021 All-Metro wrestler of the year Nick Vafiadis signed his NLI to wrestle at the Naval Academy.
