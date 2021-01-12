High school notes: Freeman's DeVeaux to play at Virginia Wesleyan

Carr said if Allen had “6 more inches on him, we’d be talking about college basketball. Football is going to be his route.” Allen, a tackle and end on defense, recently visited Christopher Newport, Carr said.

His brother, Curtis, excels in football (running back) and basketball (guard). He’s a 6-3, 200-pound junior.

“He’s going to have some options,” Carr said.

Ex-Eagle McDonough headed to Virginia Tech

Mills Godwin graduate Scott McDonough said he will continue his academic and baseball career at Virginia Tech.

A first baseman and outfielder, McDonough graduated from Godwin in 2018 and has since attended and competed for Florence-Darlington Tech, a junior college in South Carolina.

“He’s put a lot of energy, a lot of work in the last couple years to put himself in a position for this opportunity,” said former Eagles coach John Fletcher, noting that the 6-foot-4, 225-pound McDonough has long possessed the ability to change a game with one swing.