High school notes: Freeman's Parpart chosen for Hall; Chesterfield pauses out-of-season sports; Springers' Hodge choses ODU

Douglas Freeman High’s Larry Parpart, the only coach in Virginia High School League history with more than 500 wins in boys basketball and 500 wins in girls tennis, has been selected to the Virginia High School Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.
Parpart is joined by VHSL basketball greats JJ Redick and Kara Lawson; Olympic gold medalist Allen Johnson; Super Bowl champion Mike Compton; coaches Claire Le Blanc (girls volleyball and field hockey at Green Run, Princess Anne and Frank W. Cox) and Mike Webb (boys soccer, boys and girls basketball at Courtland and Chancellor); and contributors Jon Almquist (athletic trainer, Fairfax County Public Schools) and Craig Wood (VHSL legal counsel).
Parpart graduated from Hermitage. He returned there as a coach and physical education and math teacher and guided the boys cross country team to a state title in 1971.
Parpart’s friend, Warren Carter, was the basketball coach at Freeman and asked Parpart to become his assistant in 1978. Parpart became the head coach in 1985, guiding Freeman until retiring from basketball in 2018. His teams had 25 winning seasons, with regional titles in 1995 and ‘96.
His girls tennis teams won state championships in 1983 and 2021, had seven runner-up finishes and won 11 regional titles and 20 district titles.
Redick finished his career at Cave Spring in Roanoke as the leading scorer in Group AAA history (2,214 points) before playing at Duke and in the NBA.
Lawson scored more than 1,600 points and led West Springfield High (Fairfax) to an 83-2 record before playing at Tennessee and in the WNBA.
Johnson starred at Lake Braddock (Burke) and North Carolina and became a three-time Olympian and an eight-time world champ in the 110-meter hurdles.
Compton was a multisport athlete at Richlands who went to West Virginia for football. He was a starter for New England on two Super Bowl-winning teams.
The class will be enshrined at a dinner scheduled for Feb. 6 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/events/493655.
Chesterfield pauses out-of-season sports
Chesterfield County Public Schools have paused conditioning for out-of-season sports amid the surge in coronavirus cases.
That includes all fall and spring sports from football to baseball, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, field hockey and more.
CCPS spokesperson Shawn Smith said the decision is temporary and administrators hope to lift the pause soon. In the meantime, winter sports will continue practicing and competing.
“Last week, high school principals made the decision to focus on in-season athletics in the first several days back to school following winter break,” Smith said in an email to The Times-Dispatch.
“In the meantime, coaches may continue to support out-of-season conditioning by providing at-home workouts to student-athletes. High school principals plan to revisit this topic this week with the intent to resume on-campus out-of-season conditioning.”
Highland Springs wideout Hodge is headed to ODU
Michael Hodge, a standout senior wide receiver at Highland Springs who made an acrobatic one-handed touchdown catch in the Springers’ state semifinal game against eventual Class 5 champs Stone Bridge, announced last week he will play at Old Dominion.
“So proud of you and your journey,” tweeted Springers AD Harry Lee Daniel in response to Hodge’s announcement. “ODU football is getting one of the versatile athletes in [the] state of [Virginia].”
Hodge was an honorable-mention All-Metro honoree for the state semifinalist Springers. The 6-foot, 185-pound wideout received offers from Liberty and Virginia Tech and drew interest from Virginia, James Madison and Yale, according to 247Sports.
The Springers lined up Hodge at running back often this season, and he earned second-team all-region honors at receiver and was third-team all-region at running back. Hodge carried 67 times for 456 yards and eight touchdowns while making 26 catches for 367 yards and one score.
