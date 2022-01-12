High school notes: Freeman's Parpart chosen for Hall; Chesterfield pauses out-of-season sports; Springers' Hodge choses ODU

That includes all fall and spring sports from football to baseball, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, field hockey and more.

CCPS spokesperson Shawn Smith said the decision is temporary and administrators hope to lift the pause soon. In the meantime, winter sports will continue practicing and competing.

“Last week, high school principals made the decision to focus on in-season athletics in the first several days back to school following winter break,” Smith said in an email to The Times-Dispatch.

“In the meantime, coaches may continue to support out-of-season conditioning by providing at-home workouts to student-athletes. High school principals plan to revisit this topic this week with the intent to resume on-campus out-of-season conditioning.”

Highland Springs wideout Hodge is headed to ODU

Michael Hodge, a standout senior wide receiver at Highland Springs who made an acrobatic one-handed touchdown catch in the Springers’ state semifinal game against eventual Class 5 champs Stone Bridge, announced last week he will play at Old Dominion.