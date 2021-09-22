High school notes from Sept. 22: Scholar-Athlete Awards Program begins this month

The Times-Dispatch/Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete Awards Program will return this month, with the window to nominate a student for September beginning Oct. 1 and running through Oct. 10.

Monthly winners are selected for September through April of each academic school year, and the window to nominate athletes will run the first 10 days of the ensuing month. One boy and one girl are selected as Scholar-Athletes of the Month, and the winners are featured in the Times-Dispatch sports section.

The nomination form can be found at tfaforms.com/4685852.

Public and private high schools in the RTD distribution area are eligible to nominate a boy and girl each month. Nominations must be made by the school’s athletic director or the athlete’s coach. Nominees must: be in grades 9 through 12; have a GPA of at least 3.0 from the previous semester; be in good academic standing; have played a sport during the month in consideration; and display good character.

All seniors who are selected as the monthly winners between September and April qualify to be candidates in the final selection process for the end-of-year scholarship awards.