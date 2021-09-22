High school notes from Sept. 22: Scholar-Athlete Awards Program begins this month

The Times-Dispatch/Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete Awards Program will return this month, with the window to nominate a student for September beginning Oct. 1 and running through Oct. 10.
Monthly winners are selected for September through April of each academic school year, and the window to nominate athletes will run the first 10 days of the ensuing month. One boy and one girl are selected as Scholar-Athletes of the Month, and the winners are featured in the Times-Dispatch sports section.
The nomination form can be found at tfaforms.com/4685852.
Public and private high schools in the RTD distribution area are eligible to nominate a boy and girl each month. Nominations must be made by the school’s athletic director or the athlete’s coach. Nominees must: be in grades 9 through 12; have a GPA of at least 3.0 from the previous semester; be in good academic standing; have played a sport during the month in consideration; and display good character.
All seniors who are selected as the monthly winners between September and April qualify to be candidates in the final selection process for the end-of-year scholarship awards.
Steward’s Roberson leading TCIS in points
The Tidewater Conference of Independent Schools released its weekly report Monday, and Steward junior midfielder Sam Roberson was leading the conference in points with 28 on 12 goals and four assists entering play Tuesday.
Roberson’s teammate, senior midfielder Witt Moore, was third with 17 points on six goals and five assists. The Spartans are 5-1 with 29 goals scored to just four conceded after beating Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (4-1) 2-1 Tuesday.
Dinwiddie inducts three into school sports shrine
The Dinwiddie County Sports Club inducted Harrison Stokes, Sharon Gibbs and Craig Lewis into the Dinwiddie High School Hall of Fame on Sept. 17.
Stokes was a three-sport athlete. The first Dinwiddie player to be selected for the Virginia High School Coaches Association all-star game, he played at Winston-Salem State and was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame.
Gibbs was all-district in softball and earned letters in cross country and basketball. She played softball at Longwood and returned to coach the sport at Dinwiddie, taking the Generals to the region playoffs four times.
Lewis, a regional champion wrestler, was inducted as a supporter after starting Dinwiddie’s youth wrestling program with Chad Hall. He also has coached youth baseball, basketball and football.
Freeman Hall of Fame induction postponed
Originally scheduled for Oct. 18 of this year, the Douglas Freeman Athletic Hall of Fame induction banquet has been postponed until Monday, April 25, 2022.
