High school notes: Hanover’s Seth Keller adds to list of baseball honors

Hanover’s Keller

top player in Class 4

After being named the Gatorade state baseball player of the year earlier this month, Hanover pitcher/shortstop Seth Keller has added the Virginia High School League Class 4 player of the year to his list of honors.

Keller, a senior who has signed to play at Old Dominion, had a dominating two-way season for the Class 4 state champion Hawks.

He hit .554 with 10 homers, 35 RBIs, nine doubles and a triple. He stole 14 bases, scored 38 runs, walked 18 times and got on base at a .674 clip.

On the mound, the right-hander was 6-0, allowing just nine hits and nine walks with a 0.58 ERA. He stuck out 75 batters.

In the National High School Invitational, an event that featured 16 of the nation’s top teams, he set a tournament record with 16 strikeouts in seven innings against The First Academy. He hit .750 during the tournament.

Hanover coach Tyler Kane was named Class 4 coach of the year.

Keller’s selection for the Gatorade honor was the third straight for an area player. St. Christopher’s Griff O’Ferrall earned the award last season, and Benedictine’s Jay Woolfolk took it in 2020.

The award recognizes athletic excellence and “high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.”

Keller had a 3.61 weighted grade-point average. He volunteered as a baseball instructor and a referee for Special Olympics; helped the Hanover baseball team collect and write letters of gratitude to American servicemen and women; prepped and cleaned up the baseball facility; and donated time to Ronald McDonald House Charities, according to a release from Gatorade.

Keller is Hanover’s first Gatorade baseball player of the year.

Former King William boys hoops coach dies

Fred S. Valentine, who coached boys basketball teams at King William to three state tournament appearances in the 1970s, died on June 12. He was 80 and lived in Henrico.

Mr. Valentine coached the Cavaliers from 1970-78. His teams went 118-54 (100-41 in the Tidewater District) and won four district titles and three region titles. He coached Bobby Stokes, who holds the Virginia High School League record for career scoring average at 30.7 points (1973-75) and played at UVA.

In addition to basketball, Mr. Valentine was an assistant football coach, assistant JV basketball coach, assistant track and field coach, and assistant softball coach.

He also was a football coach and basketball coach at Hamilton-Holmes High School.

Short shots

Chip Boone took over as activities director for Tim Llewellyn

at James River High in 2014, and he’s doing it again at Powhatan.

Powhatan has hired Boone to succeed Llewellyn, who is retiring after 33 years as a teacher, coach and athletic administrator. Boone starts July 1.

Logan Haynes of Grace Christian is headed to Malone University to play baseball, and Collin Secrist

of Grace Christian is headed to Clarks Summit University to play basketball.

— Tim Pearrell