High school notes: Hanover schools suspend winter sports

In a release sent out Friday afternoon, Hanover County Public Schools announced it will suspend all high school and middle school conditioning programs, tryouts and practices effective Monday.

Though the release stated that no final decision has been made regarding the winter sports season, it said that a “noticeable increase” in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Hanover County and, specifically, in some Hanover middle and high schools, rendered the suspension of activities necessary.

The release said a final decision regarding the winter sports season will be communicated no later than Dec. 18 as HCPS continues to consult with Chickahominy Health District officials.

“We do not make these decisions lightly as we understand the importance and benefits of athletics in our students’ lives that go far beyond the court, field and mat,” the release stated.

The release also announced the suspension of spectators from attending extracurricular school-related events, effective Monday.

This includes student performances and gatherings on school property. Students are still allowed to participate in extracurricular activities connected to instruction which align with current health protocols.