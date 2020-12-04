High school notes: Hanover schools suspend winter sports

In a release sent out Friday afternoon, Hanover County Public Schools announced it will suspend all high school and middle school conditioning programs, tryouts and practices effective Monday.
Though the release stated that no final decision has been made regarding the winter sports season, it said that a “noticeable increase” in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Hanover County and, specifically, in some Hanover middle and high schools, rendered the suspension of activities necessary.
The release said a final decision regarding the winter sports season will be communicated no later than Dec. 18 as HCPS continues to consult with Chickahominy Health District officials.
“We do not make these decisions lightly as we understand the importance and benefits of athletics in our students’ lives that go far beyond the court, field and mat,” the release stated.
The release also announced the suspension of spectators from attending extracurricular school-related events, effective Monday.
This includes student performances and gatherings on school property. Students are still allowed to participate in extracurricular activities connected to instruction which align with current health protocols.
“Above all, we collectively believe that we must do everything possible to protect our core mission, which is to educate our students,” the release stated.
On a page last updated Dec. 2, the Virginia High School League lists 37 high schools over 20 school divisions which have opted out of the winter sports season. Henrico County Public Schools earlier this week joined Richmond Public Schools as local divisions which have announced they will not participate.
The announcement suspends four Hanover high schools — Atlee, Mechanicsville, Patrick Henry and Hanover — in boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, sideline cheer, swimming and diving, and wrestling. Practice for basketball season was scheduled to begin Monday.
Life Christian’s Carter picks Cavaliers
Life Christian senior defensive lineman Bryce Carter announced his commitment to the University of Virginia on Friday.
Carter transferred from Thomas Dale after a 2019 season in which he compiled 101 tackles, 23 tackles for losses and nine sacks for the Knights. The Eagles played five games this fall, in which Carter had 28 tackles, five tackles for loss and six sacks.
Life Christian coach Charles Scott coached Carter in youth ball and said he loved having the opportunity to work with the 6-foot-3, 250-pound pass rusher once again. According to 247Sports, Carter is a four-star recruit.
“Bryce led by example as he worked every drill just as if he was playing in the game,” Scott said. “Every rep was just as important to him as the game-winning play of a national championship. He was a great model for the younger players on the team.”
Scott said Carter has an “awesome” relationship with the coaching staff in Charlottesville and that the opportunity to compete for the Cavaliers was one of the reasons Carter reclassified up from the Class of 2022.
“It’s close to home, he will have an opportunity to contribute to the team early,” Scott said. “They have a plan for him. This was a great opportunity that he could not pass up.”
Carter is the second local player in the Class of 2021 to commit to UVA, following Benedictine quarterback Jay Woolfolk.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim