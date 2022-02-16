High school notes: Hermitage football removes interim tag from coach, former player Jean-Pierre

Hermitage interim football coach Timothy Jean-Pierre, the Region 5C co-coach of the year who led the Panthers to a 9-3 record and berth in the region title game, has been named the full-time head coach after Hermitage removed the interim tag from his title, the school announced Monday.

Jean-Pierre took over for former coach David Bedwell, who resigned in June citing family and personal reasons after a single 6-1 season shortened by the pandemic.

A former Panthers player in the 2000s under former coach Patrick Kane, Jean-Pierre played linebacker at Norfolk State, was an assistant under Loren Johnson at Highland Springs and an assistant under Kane at Hermitage before staying on to coach under Derrick Johnson in 2018, then under Bedwell since.

He has 11-plus years of experience coaching on the Hermitage sidelines. Panthers director of athletics Chris Rollison said the head coaching position was open and posted since Jean-Pierre took over in an interim capacity in June, and it was up for applicants through December.

Hermitage fielded and interviewed applicants, but ultimately decided Jean-Pierre was the best fit to lead a program he's seen flourish in its heyday under Kane and struggle between the now King William assistant's departure and Bedwell's arrival.

Hermitage went 1-9 in 2018 and 4-6 in 2019 after Kane ('01-'17) led it to 11 consecutive playoff appearances from '07 to '17 in an era where the Panthers were entrenched as one of the Richmond area's established high school football powers.

"I always like to bring Hermitage graduates back to work, we have quite a few that are in assistant and head coaching roles," Rollison said Tuesday.

"They know how we do things, they know our expectations, they know our kids because they've grown up in this community. So they know what goes on here, and I think that makes for a good combination."

Jean-Pierre was a Hermitage player during the earliest days of the Kane era, and Rollison said his familiarity with the program's high expectations, as well as his commitment to it during leaner years, made him the clear top option.

"Obviously, Coach Kane set the bar very high," Rollison said, adding that, between Kane and Johnson, you'd be hard pressed to find better Richmond area coaches for Jean-Pierre to learn from.

"And then he [Jean-Pierre] stuck with us through the last couple years that have been a little more difficult that what we've had in the past. So he's grown through that too. He's been with us through everything. With him being an alum and someone that has come out of our program, we're very excited to have him lead us."

Benedictine to host VISAA wrestling tournament

Benedictine will host this weekend's VISAA wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday at the school's McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion.

There was no VISAA wrestling championship last season because of the pandemic. So the Cadets are still the reigning champions dating back to 2019 when they wrestled the crown from then two-time reigning champs St. Christopher's.

The last time a program other than Benedictine or St. Christopher's won the state's private school wrestling crown was 2013 when Liberty Christian Academy won the title. The Saints and Cadets will be favorites once again this year.

Wrestling begins at 5 p.m. Friday evening and will continue Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Championship matches are expected to commence around 2-3 p.m.

Varina to hold community celebration for football title

Varina will hold a state championship community celebration Saturday at 1 p.m. at James E. Dawkins Stadium to honor the Blue Devils' Class 4 football title.

The event will include guest speakers, a meet and greet with the team, a photo and autograph session and food and music. Gates open at 11:30 a.m., and admission is free for all. Former Varina star and Super Bowl champion Michael Robinson will be among the speakers.

Va. Tech football staff holding chalk talk/social in Richmond for high school coaches

New Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry and members of his coaching staff are scheduled to hold a chalk talk and social for high school coaches on Feb. 25 from 6-10 p.m. at the Richmond Marriott, 500 E. Broad St.

Registration starts at 6 p.m. at the Marriott. The clinic is free and runs from 7-10.

VISAA basketball releases state poll No. 6

The VISAA on Tuesday released its sixth and final poll of the regular season for boys basketball as local private school teams finish up their regular-season slates this week.

In the 12-team playoff field for Division I, St. Paul VI leads the way with 107 votes. Benedictine (18-4) is sixth with 60 votes. Collegiate (12-9) is ninth with 38 votes, and St. Christopher's (11-6) holds the 12th and final playoff spot with 14 votes.

In Division II, Blue Ridge is first with 108 votes while Steward (23-1) sits in fourth place with 83 votes.

And in Division III, Fairfax Christian is first with 108 votes, while Richmond Christian (15-11, 12-1 in league play) is second with 93 votes, Banner Christian (20-6, 14-1) is fifth at 71, The Carmel School (10-15, 8-2) is sixth with 62 and Church Hill Academy (12-20, 6-2) is ninth with 43 votes.