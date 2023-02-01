High school notes: Highland Springs, Collegiate girls hoops. In-state football commitments. Freeman hall of fame.

Junior guards Pye, Boyd leading charge for Springers

Behind the dynamic junior guard duo of Ah'Kiah Pye and Morgan Boyd, No. 6-ranked Highland Springs girls basketball (14-4) is hitting its stride ahead of what coach Franklin Harris said is sure to be a hotly contested Region 5C tournament.

Pye is averaging about 17 points, Harris said, adding that she's been his most consistent player and very much fits into the tough-nosed mold synonymous with guards who've excelled in his system over the years. Boyd is averaging about 13 points, and completes a formidable backcourt partnership.

"Those two have had to shoulder most of the load this year," Harris said. "But Pye has been outstanding, I'd say she's one of the top five [players] in this area."

The Springers, which under Harris are known for an up-tempo style, defensive tenacity and plenty of full-court pressure, will vie for a region final berth and spot in the state tournament with No. 1 Glen Allen (16-0) and No. 7 L.C. Bird (15-3), along with other contenders like Hermitage (12-4) and Mills Godwin (13-6).

The Springers took down a strong Hanover (13-7) team 56-45 on the road Tuesday night.

"Best time of the year coming up, it's what I live for," Harris said with a chuckle.

Collegiate's Fleming reaches 300 victories

Collegiate girls basketball coach Rives Fleming, who has led the Cougars program for 26 years dating to the 1997-98 season, earned the 300th victory of his career in a 60-28 win over Cox (Virginia Beach) on Jan. 7.

A 1983 Collegiate graduate, Fleming, who attended UVa., is the longest tenured and winningest basketball coach in Cougars history.

Local football commitments

- Varina senior football standout Kenny Faison, a second-team All-Metro defensive back this past season and key cog of the Blue Devils' state championship run in 2021, announced his commitment to play at Virginia State University.

- Atlee senior 6-5, 250-pound offensive lineman Jacob Rose announced his commitment to play at Virginia Military Institute.

Douglas Freeman announces hall of fame class

The Douglas S. Freeman High School Athletic Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 induction class, to be honored Sunday, April 30 in a banquet held at the Short Pump Hilton Hotel.

The Class of 2023 includes: Dr. Melvin Fratkin (Class of 1957, track); Gene Griggs ('64, football, track); Dr. Jimmy Abbott ('67, football, wrestling); Rudy Ward ('68, football, track, contributor); Sam Cosby ('72, basketball); Bonnie Bunsavage Williams ('83, tennis); David Budlong ('94, basketball, track); Robert Hamilton ('97, basketball, track); Graham Kearney ('02, cross country, track); Johnny Campbell ('02, football, wrestling); Abbey Thornhill ('13, field hockey, cross country, track); Sue Manahan (softball coach).

For additional information regarding tickets to the banquet, visit dsfhof.com or contact Drew Bright at 804-314-0187.