High school notes: James River's Schechter, Monacan's Daniels reach marks. PH's Ross commits to Macon, Hopewell's Preston Jr. headed to IMG

James River's Schechter reaches 100 wins

James River girls basketball head coach Henry Schechter won his 100th game in charge of the Rapids in Tuesday's victory over George Wythe.

Led by senior wing Arshae Jackson and sophomore North Carolina recruit, point guard and reigning All-Metro player of the year Lanie Grant, JR is 13-2 and the No. 4-ranked team in the T-D Top 10.

Monacan's Daniels exceeds 1,000 points

Monacan boys basketball standout Rasheed Daniels, a 6-foot-4 guard in the Class of 2023, scored 34 points in a Jan. 20, 78-64 loss to Manchester, surpassing 1,000 points for his Chiefs career. Daniels passed the threshold with a baseline drive and finish off of an inbounds play.

Patrick Henry's Ross commits to R-MC

Patrick Henry football senior standout Gracyn Ross, a first-team All-Region 4B receiver who racked up more than 1,700 all-purpose yards for the Patriots this fall, announced his commitment to stay home and play at Randolph-Macon.

Hopewell's Preston Jr. transferring to IMG Academy

Hopewell football standout Major Preston Jr., a receiver and defensive back in the Class of 2025, announced he will transfer to Florida-based IMG Academy, one of the country's top athletics-centered high schools, to play the remainder of his high school career.