High school notes: Matoaca at Hopewell moved to Thursday; James River ruling upheld

Game between Matoaca, Hopewell moved to Thursday

The football game between Matoaca, 7-1 and ranked No. 8 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, and Hopewell (4-2) originally scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. has been moved to Thursday at the same time.

The game will be played at the Blue Devils’ Merner Field, and features Central District foes that have met 25 times since first playing in 1996. Hopewell holds a 16-9 all-time advantage in the series, and won the last matchup, 21-14 on April 1.

Matoaca’s last win in the series was 73-13 back in 2014, six Hopewell victories ago. But Jay Parker’s Warriors have been one of the more resurgent outfits around the 804 this season, they’ll be looking for their first eight-win season since going 11-1 in 2006.

James River’s forfeits upheld after appeal to VHSL

Under first-year coach Jacob Hodges, James River football has reached the five-win mark for the first time since 2017.