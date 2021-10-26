High school notes: Matoaca at Hopewell moved to Thursday; James River ruling upheld

Game between Matoaca, Hopewell moved to Thursday
The football game between Matoaca, 7-1 and ranked No. 8 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, and Hopewell (4-2) originally scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. has been moved to Thursday at the same time.
The game will be played at the Blue Devils’ Merner Field, and features Central District foes that have met 25 times since first playing in 1996. Hopewell holds a 16-9 all-time advantage in the series, and won the last matchup, 21-14 on April 1.
Matoaca’s last win in the series was 73-13 back in 2014, six Hopewell victories ago. But Jay Parker’s Warriors have been one of the more resurgent outfits around the 804 this season, they’ll be looking for their first eight-win season since going 11-1 in 2006.
James River’s forfeits upheld after appeal to VHSL
Under first-year coach Jacob Hodges, James River football has reached the five-win mark for the first time since 2017.
The Rapids (5-4) are the sixth-highest rated team in Region 6A at a 25.67 rating, per the VHSL’s latest release. But that record would read 7-2 — a win total the program hasn’t attained since going 8-5 in 2014 — were it not for two forfeits because of an academically ineligible player.
James River beat Cosby (2-6) 28-8 and Huguenot (1-5) 42-0 on back-to-back weeks in mid-September. But both those games are officially listed as 2-0 losses for the Rapids and count as victories for the Titans and Falcons.
James River AD Bryan Hannum said the violation was his mistake. The school appealed to the VHSL, but the ruling was upheld.
“We felt heard and I think the VHSL sympathized and empathized with our situation,” Hannum said via text. “But there just does not seem a way around the ruling. We as a school understand, have [p]ut a process into place so it doesn’t happen again, and our team is 4-0 since. So some silver lining moments and lessons too.”
The Rapids beat Clover Hill (2-6) 30-22 this past weekend. They’re idle this week ahead of a big season-finale next Friday, Nov. 5 at home against 7-0 Midlothian, ranked No. 4 in the T-D Top 10.
— Zach Joachim