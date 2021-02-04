High school notes: Several area teams to open football season on Monday, Feb. 22

Several area football teams will open their seasons on Monday, Feb. 22, the first day of games allowed under the Virginia High School League’s delayed fall season format.

Varina and Hermitage are scheduled to play at Varina on Feb. 22 in the redrawn schedules for the Colonial and Capital districts. Also scheduled on that date are Glen Allen and J.R. Tucker at Glen Allen, and Douglas Freeman and Mills Godwin at Freeman.

New schedules for those districts were necessitated last week when the Hanover County schools system decided its four schools in the Capital District would play only each other.

In addition to playing each other in the six-game schedule, Capital District members Henrico, Highland Springs and Varina have the following games against Colonial District schools:

Henrico: Freeman, Hermitage, Mills Godwin, and Glen Allen.

Highland Springs: Mills Godwin, Glen Allen, Deep Run, J.R. Tucker.

Varina: Hermitage, J.R. Tucker, Deep Run, Douglas Freeman.

Highland Springs and Varina meet in their rivalry game at Varina on April 2.

From signing day …