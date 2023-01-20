High school notes: Springers hitting stride behind top scorer Coles

Springers hitting stride behind Coles

Reigning Class 5 boys basketball champion Highland Springs has won five straight games, all by double digits, to move to 9-4 behind junior guard Danzelle Coles, one of the area's top scorers at 24.6 points per game.

A big shot maker down the stretch of the Springers' championship run last year while averaging 16 points, Coles has stepped into a heightened leadership role for coach Reggie Tennyson following the graduation of first-team All-Metro honoree and leading scorer Dorian Davis.

"He's right on track to where we thought he would be, somewhere between 25 and 30 a game," Tennyson said. "He's a complete scorer, he's not just a spot-up shooter. He can get to the lane, take you off the dribble, play the lead guard from the top. He's a legit scorer."

Highland Springs lost three straight games in late December and early January to good Manchester, Norview (Norfolk) and Varina teams. Tennyson said, similar to last year, his Springers are hitting their stride as they move past the midway point of the season.

"We've still got a lot of basketball to play, some good teams to play, but I think, comparing to where we were last year, it smells like that," Tennyson said.

Sophomore starting point guard James Vaughan III has been a young piece that's "really coming into his own, running the team, getting us into all our sets," Tennyson said, calling him the point guard of the future.

Springers football and basketball players say the winning culture at Highland Springs is not exclusive to one sport. Rather, it's a collective mentality that permeates the entire building.

Tennyson lauded the contributions of football standouts like junior forward Khristian Martin (quarterback), senior wing Darius Taylor (linebacker) and junior guard Ezekiel Birchett (receiver / DB).

Birchett scored 14 in Wednesday's 70-50 win over Hermitage.

"He's just going to continually evolve and get better," Tennyson said of Birchett.

"We keep a mixture of football players on the team. It's very important because it really completes the competitive atmosphere that we try to have in practice every day. You don't take any time off because those guys, they're competing for an opportunity to play and they think they're just as good as the basketball guys. I love it."

Dale's D'Abreu headed to TCU

Former Thomas Dale defensive lineman Rick D'Abreu, who registered 141 tackles and 15 sacks as a Knight despite missing all but three games his senior year due to injury, announced on Wednesday that he is transferring to national finalist TCU after playing four seasons at East Carolina.

D'Abreu registered 33 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2022.

Local commitment

Collegiate girls tennis No. 2 singles player Lucy Ottley, a first-team All-VISAA honoree who helped the Cougars capture back-to-back Division I championships in 2021 and 2022, committed to play college tennis at Sewanee University.