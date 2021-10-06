High school notes: St. Christopher's Hendrick commits to James Madison, St. Catherine's Williamson reaches 1,000 kills

"So she got to do it in front of her family," Weston said. "She's always had a goal that she wanted to be at the top of the list. But COVID put a big dent in that."

Williamson is roughly 175 kills away from passing Conway, and Weston said she probably would have left the program as its all-time kills leader were it not for the pandemic and shortened 2020 season.

"I'm just happy that she notched a goal," said Weston, whose Saints are 9-1 on the season. "1,000 kills is a big deal. She's been a steady workhorse."

Weston called Williamson a "quiet leader" and very "even-keel." She was named the MaxPreps / American Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Week for Sept. 20-26. Through nine games, she had 46 kills, 40 digs, 12 aces and three blocks.

Tyree brothers score in same game for Dale

Thomas Dale sophomores Nick and Jon Tyree, twins who are the younger brothers of former Knights star and current Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree, both scored touchdowns in Dale's 42-29 win over Prince George Friday.