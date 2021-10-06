High school notes: St. Christopher's Hendrick commits to James Madison, St. Catherine's Williamson reaches 1,000 kills

St. Christopher's senior linebacker Trent Hendrick, an all-VISAA honoree, announced his commitment to James Madison Friday shortly before the Saints took down local rival Benedictine 14-7 to move to 5-0 on the season.
Saints coach Lance Clelland called Hendrick (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) the "total package," a versatile defensive player who can rush the passer and drop back in coverage.
"Trent's verbal commitment to JMU is the product of his hard work and tremendous natural ability. ... He is a leader in our school community at St. Christopher's just as much as he is within the football program," Clelland said.
"JMU is getting a fantastic student-athlete who is an even better person off of the field."
St. Catherine's Williamson reaches 1,000 kills
St. Catherine's senior outside hitter Elise Williamson, a two-time All-Metro girls volleyball honoree, became the second player in Saints history to reach the 1,000 career kills mark last week.
The first was 2015 All-Metro player of the year Sam Conway. Coach Skip Weston said he, Williamson and everyone around the program knew the milestone was approaching, but weren't sure if Williamson would eclipse the mark at home or on the road.
In a 3-0 home victory over St. Margaret's on Thursday, Williamson notched 16 kills to put her over 1,000.
"So she got to do it in front of her family," Weston said. "She's always had a goal that she wanted to be at the top of the list. But COVID put a big dent in that."
Williamson is roughly 175 kills away from passing Conway, and Weston said she probably would have left the program as its all-time kills leader were it not for the pandemic and shortened 2020 season.
"I'm just happy that she notched a goal," said Weston, whose Saints are 9-1 on the season. "1,000 kills is a big deal. She's been a steady workhorse."
Weston called Williamson a "quiet leader" and very "even-keel." She was named the MaxPreps / American Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Week for Sept. 20-26. Through nine games, she had 46 kills, 40 digs, 12 aces and three blocks.
Tyree brothers score in same game for Dale
Thomas Dale sophomores Nick and Jon Tyree, twins who are the younger brothers of former Knights star and current Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree, both scored touchdowns in Dale's 42-29 win over Prince George Friday.
Jon, a wide receiver and defensive back, returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown. And Nick, a running back and DB, scored on a 7-yard run. They became the second Knights brothers to score in the same game. The first was in 1997, when twins Matt and Mark Davis both found the end zone.
Monacan's Madison commits to Army
Monacan girls basketball senior forward Linden Madison, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, announced her commitment to Army on Monday.
Madison (6-foot-2, 4.6 GPA), who averaged 4.5 points and 4.4 rebounds as a sophomore, injured her ACL in the Chiefs' season-opening win over Cosby. She announced her commitment in a post on Twitter thanking all of her trainers and coaches.
"I owe a huge thank you to my family," Madison wrote.
"I appreciate everything you have done to help me, for your dedication to the life of basketball, and the endless amount of love you have shown me every day. I'm excited to get back to the game of basketball and for the next chapter to begin. Go Army! Beat Navy!"
St. Catherine's field hockey moves up VISAA ratings
After entering last week No. 8 in the VISAA's field hockey state poll, St. Catherine's went 3-0 with wins over teams previously ranked above them to move all the way up to No. 3 in the state.
The Saints beat previous No. 3 Collegiate, No. 5 St. Anne's-Belfield and No. 7 St. Stephen's and St. Agnes. The stellar week moved St. Catherine's up to 46 points, eight behind second-place Trinity Episcopal and four ahead of fourth-place Collegiate.
The win over the Cougars was a tightly contested overtime game which St. Catherine's tied with 2 minutes remaining in regulation, then won 3-2 on Emalene Harter's game-winning goal just 58 seconds into overtime.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim