High school notes: Steward’s Zach Rosenthal reaches 1,000 points; VHSL adds some scheduling flexibility for winter sports

Steward senior Zach Rosenthal joined the 1,000-point club last week by scoring 22 points against Cape Henry Collegiate.

The 5-foot-10 guard will play at Roanoke College.

VHSL adds some scheduling flexibility for winter sports

With schools delaying the start of their winter sports seasons or having teams interrupted by COVID-related pauses, the Virginia High School League is allowing teams a few more chances on the calendar to get closer to playing the maximum number of contests.

Under the original “Championship + 1” format, teams that do not advance to postseason tournaments were allowed to schedule one more game during the week of the region playoffs.

The amendment allows teams that don’t qualify for the regionals or are eliminated in the regionals to have more contests that week, as long as they don’t exceed the maximum number for the season (14 games for basketball; eight meets for wrestling; six meets for gymnastics, indoor track, and swim and dive).

The change does not affect the schedules for upcoming fall and spring sports. Football practice is scheduled to start Feb. 4.