Locals honored by Va Sports Hall of Fame

Steward boys soccer senior standout Henry Bearden was one of five Student-Athletes of the Year recognized Sunday night during the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Foundation's 18th annual Student Athlete Achievement Award, held on the campus of Old Dominion University.

The Hall fielded more than 120 nominations, according to a press release, from which 16 finalists (10 girls, six boys) were selected by a committee.

The top five earned Student Athlete of the Year honors plus a $1,500 scholarship. The remaining 11 finalists received $750 scholarships.

In addition to Bearden, the Student Athlete of the Year winners were Audrey Czarnecki of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (Alexandria); Addison Froehlich of Frank W. Cox High (Virginia Beach); Luke Kielbasa of Western Albemarle High (Crozet); and Savanna Miller of Deep Creek High (Chesapeake).

The award takes into accounts the student-athlete's academic and athletic accomplishments as well as volunteer work and community service.

Among the 16 finalists was Henrico High senior Dallas Gardner. Joining Gardner were Claire Baker (Bayside High, Virginia Beach; David Kim (Princess Anne High, Virginia Beach); Natalie Korzuch (Charles J. Colgan High, Manassas); Amber Mackiewicz (Bayside High, Virginia Beach); Jonathan McEwen (Churchland High, Portsmouth); Kaitlyn Purvis (Chantilly High, Chantilly); Elisabeth Rockfeller (Lake Braddock Secondary, Burke); Jameson Vanderloo (Loudon High, Leesburg); Atiana Williams (Menchville High, Newport News); and Alyeska Yee-Jenkins (Oakton High, Oakton).

Local in-state commitments

- Varina senior quarterback Myles Derricott, a second-team All-Metro honoree who completed 108 of 178 pass attempts for 1,750 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 71 times for 500 yards and six more TDs, announced his commitment to play at Virginia Union University. Derricott was an instrumental piece of the Blue Devils' run to the 2021 Class 4 state championship

- Midlothian quarterback Cooper Meads, a third-team All-Region 5C honoree who completed 55 of 109 pass attempts for 906 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions while missing much of the season due to injury, announced his commitment to play at Christopher Newport University.

- St. Christopher's senior defensive back and wide receiver Willie Jennings III announced his commitment to play at Christopher Newport University.

- New Kent senior defensive end, tight end and long snapper Kellan Roberts, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound All-Metro honorable mention, announced his commitment to play at Christopher Newport University.

