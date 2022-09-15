High school notes: Trinity boys soccer beats Collegiate behind Flood hat trick, Cosby soccer's Gonsalves playing for Guam, St. Catherine's Dickey leading Saints field hockey

Trinity boys soccer downs reigning state champs Collegiate

Trinity Episcopal boys soccer continued its impressive start to the season Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over Collegiate, a local power which just last season went undefeated en route to a state championship.

The unbeaten Titans (5-0-1) earlier this season defeated another traditional VISAA power, Cape Henry Collegiate, 3-0. In the win over Collegiate, Colin Flood scored a hat trick, with the other goal coming via Ollie Simpson.

Cosby boys soccer standout playing for Guam U20 team

Cosby boys soccer senior winger Ka'eo Gonsalves is currently playing with the Guam U20 national team as it seeks to qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023.

Gonsalves started at right wing for Guam this week in games against Laos, Palestine and Japan. Nicknamed "Gonzo," Gonsalves is a product of the Richmond Kickers youth ranks.

The first team All-Metro midfielder was selected for the Guam team in late May.

Cosby’s leading scorer as a junior, Gonsalves had 10 goals and eight assists this past spring for the Titans. A first team All-Region selection, Gonsalves led Cosby to a region semifinal appearance.

St. Catherine's Dickey leading Saints field hockey

St. Catherine's field hockey is off to a 3-2 start including impressive wins over Catholic (2-1) and Cape Henry (4-2).

Senior attacker Alder Dickey leads the team with five goals plus one assist, and scored the game-winner in overtime to defeat Catholic and netted two in the victory over Cape Henry.