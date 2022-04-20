High school notes:

Hanover holds its own elite baseball tourney

The National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C., brings together 16 national-caliber prep baseball teams.

When tournament organizers reached out to Hanover about participating this year, the Hawks jumped on the opportunity.

“We went in 2018, so they knew us,” Hanover coach Tyler Kane said. “It’s one of those things you can’t turn down.”

Hanover, ranked in the top 35 nationally by Perfect Game, went 1-2. The Hawks lost 6-3 to Orange Lutheran of California, the former No. 1 team in the country (now No. 3); beat last season’s Florida Class 3 state champ, First Academy, 9-2 in 10 innings behind Seth Keller’s tournament-record 16 strikeouts; and lost 13-4 to No. 26 Yucaipa of California.

Keller allowed three hits, one walk and one run in seven innings against First Academy, which has former MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski as one of the assistant coaches. Marcus Van Alstine yielded two hits and a run in three innings. He struck out four.

Hanover needed stingy pitching because First Academy starter Ben Barrett allowed five hits, a walk and a run in seven innings. The Florida State commitment struck out nine.

“He was really good as well,” Kane said. “We struggled offensively just piecing together hits, as did they.”

In addition to Keller — tournament highs in batting average (.750), slugging percentage (.875), and on-base percentage (.769) — Cannon Peebles hit .385, Nolan Williamson hit .357 with three RBIs, and Chase Hustead hit .333 with two RBIs.

St. Christopher’s tight end commits to CNU

St. Christopher’s senior tight end Joe Sullivan, an all-prep and all-state honoree and All-Metro honorable mention for the VISAA regular-season champion Saints, announced Tuesday his commitment to play at Christopher Newport.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound athlete who also played linebacker, defensive line and lined up in the backfield for St. Chris joins a Captains program coming off a 5-5 season. Sullivan finished the 2021 season with 14 receptions for 114 yards, three receiving touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, 8½ tackles for losses and 3½ sacks.

St. Chris, Collegiate 4-5 in boys lacrosse poll

St. Christopher’s and Collegiate sit in fourth and fifth place at 77 and 70 votes, respectively, in the VISAA’s latest Division I boys lacrosse poll released Monday.

The Saints (7-5) had 13 players score in a 22-1 victory over Cape Henry last Thursday and were set to take on Blue Ridge (7th, 57 votes) on Wednesday evening. The Cougars (9-4) beat Woodberry Forest (6th, 59) 9-8 in overtime last Thursday and next face Norfolk Academy (7-5, 8th, 49 votes) on Friday.

St. Chris and Collegiate don’t meet until each team’s final regular season contest on May 12 at 5 p.m. at Collegiate.

Benedictine (3-8-1) is 14th with four votes. In Division II, Steward (6-2) is in sixth place with 28 votes.

— Zach Joachim

