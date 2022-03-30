High school notes:

Clover Hill softball off to hot start after topping Midlothian

Angie Rudolph and Maddy Hayes drove in a run apiece, Angelina Branch had nine strikeouts and went the distance in the circle and a young Clover Hill softball team moved to 4-0 with a 3-2 win over area powerhouse Midlothian (6-1) Tuesday night.

A junior who relies on movement and location to miss barrels, Branch has been “dealing” said Cavaliers coach Kyle Marable.

“She’s a leader on the field and is just making a huge difference for us,” said Marable, who starts five sophomores and two freshmen.

“We’re farther along than I expected. Got a ways to go, still learning how to execute. But this is by far the most energetic and grittiest group of kids that I’ve coached at the high school level.”

The Cavaliers also have a 4-1 win over a strong Glen Allen side that’s coming off a Region 5B title last season. Branch and senior first baseman Hope Coppedge are the only upperclassmen that play significant time, and Marable said his young group is trying to take things one game at a time.

“It’s March, the season hasn’t even really begun. But the kids are believing in the process,” Marable said, adding that freshman catcher Alejandra Wittman has been instrumental in bringing a new energy to the program.

Right fielder Addison Thompson was a second team All-Region honoree has a freshman, Marable said she has yet to really get going. Rudolph is a plus defender who ran down a shot in the gap off the bat of Midlothian star Cassie Grizzard on Tuesday. And Alyssa Thompson, another sophomore, rounds out a talented outfield that’s leading the resurgence for Clover Hill.

“It’s a total team, such a committee of kids, they’re so cohesive, the dynamic is amazing in the dugout,” Marable said. “They’re having more success than we could have dreamed of at this point.”

Cosby keeps unbeaten run

alive with comeback victory

Catcher Alex DiNardo drove in a pair of runs on two hits, second baseman Jordan Wise led the way with three base knocks and the Cosby softball team scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a comeback 5-4 victory over Manchester (1-2) on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was a wild comeback, we just never gave up,” said Titans coach Ray Jeter. “We kept trying to put the ball in play and hope for a timely hit and it happened.”

Blayne Talley scored the game-winning run for the Titans (3-0), who have not lost since the 2019 Class 6 championship game after the 2020 season was cancelled and they went undefeated in 2021. Cosby will host Midlothian in a marquee matchup Thursday at 5 p.m.

JM’s Parker selected to play in

junior national team minicamp

John Marshall junior Dennis Parker Jr. is one of 46 players who have been invited to the USA Basketball men’s junior national team minicamp Friday-Sunday in New Orleans.

The camp is being held in conjunction with the NCAA Final Four.

Parker, a 6-foot-7 guard, is considered to be among the top prospects in the Class of 2023 nationally by recruiting sites. He recently helped John Marshall to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship.

Players from the 2023, ’24 and ’25 classes were selected by the USA Basketball men’s developmental national team committee. The minicamp includes on-court drills and scrimmages, as well as a series of educational programs for players and their parents by USA Basketball and the NCAA.

Deep Run baseball tournament features number of area’s best

Several of area’s top baseball teams will go at it in the three-day Deep Run Baseball Classic that begins Saturday at Deep Run High.

Top matchups in the first round are St. Christopher’s and Mechanicsville (10 a.m.), and Benedictine and Cosby (1 p.m.). Midlothian and Matoaca tangle at 4, followed by Deep Run against Caroline at 7.

Teams in the winners’ bracket will play at 4 and 7 on Monday. Teams in the losers’ bracket will play at 10 and 1.

The championship game is Tuesday at 7.

— Zach Joachim and Tim Pearrell

