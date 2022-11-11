High school 🏈 playoffs: Beau-to-Cole connection saves Hanover's season

When your season is at stake, it’s great to have friends.

Beau Sahnow and Cole Elrod have known each other for more than 2/3 of their lives. They’ve developed a unique chemistry in this renaissance season for the Hanover Hawks. And Thursday night, with 36 seconds left, down 31-28, that chemistry extended their campaign.

Sahnow’s fourth-down, 12-yard pass to Elrod, caught while draped so closely by an Eastern View defender that pass interference was called, gave Hanover a 35-31 home victory over the Cyclones in a Class 4, Region B quarterfinal.

“Backyard football, regular football, basketball, I’ve played it all with Beau,” Elrod said. “I have full confidence giving that man the ball. He’s a playmaker.”

The score saved Hanover (9-2) from what could have been a crushing defeat. After taking a 28-10 lead to halftime, the Hawks began the second half with possession. But when Sahnow was hit hard in the backfield, fumbling the ball, the Cyclones recovered at the 7-yard line.

Eastern View (8-3) had to turn to freshman A.P. Hull after losing starting quarterback D’Myo Hunter to injury late in the first half. Hull found Tre Brock for a touchdown after the fumble to cut the Hawks’ lead to 28-17. After a Sahnow interception on the next possession by Brock, Hull tossed another touchdown pass. In a blink, it was 28-24.

Early in the fourth, Zach Tyler’s blitz forced Hull to throw the first of two critical interceptions. But Hanover was stopped on both drives, once inside the 5, setting the stage for what seemed to be Hull heroics.

The freshman drove the Cyclones down the field, throwing into double coverage on Brock in the end zone. Malachi Madden tipped the ball, but it caromed into Brock’s hands. With 3:35 left, Eastern View had their first lead of the night since it was 7-6 in the first quarter.

Hanover moved the ball into the red zone, calling timeout in the final minute facing fourth-and-10 at the Eastern View 12. It was time for the dynamic duo to seize the moment.

“My one thought was I’ve got to get a foot inbounds,” Elrod noted when asked about the winning score. “They called my number, and I had to make a play.”

The Cyclones used a hook and lateral play to move just past midfield, but their final two pass plays for the end zone fell incomplete.

For Hanover, it was the tenth straight win in the first round of the playoffs in this, the Hawks' first postseason game since 2015. Head Coach Sam Rogers praised the senior class for their perseverance in restoring the winning culture at Hanover.

“We’ve been through some low times here,” Rogers recalled. “The seniors were freshmen in 2019 on a 2-8 team. It’s those guys. It means a lot to all of us. It’s not me.”

Hanover advances to face top-seeded Dinwiddie (11-0) in a Region 4B semifinal on the road next Friday.