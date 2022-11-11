High school 🏈 playoffs: Freeman hunkers down, overcomes obstacles to advance past Godwin

The drama which played out with spirit, intensity, and unbridled emotion Friday night had finally come to a halt.

In the west end zone at William E. Long Stadium, Douglas Freeman football coach George Bland assembled his troops around him as Kenny Chesney’s “Boys of Fall” blared from the public address system and shared his thoughts about the Mavericks’ 24-10 victory over Mills Godwin in the first round of the Region 5C playoffs.

“The message was,” Bland said, “that in the regular season, we’d came down the stretch and lost two of three (28-14 to Hermitage, 20-14 (OT) to St. Christopher's) heading into last week against a physical Glen Allen team (24-21 win), and the easy thing to do was be satisfied with winning seven games.

“We hunkered down, rallied around each other, and won very physical games two weeks in a row despite injuries, sickness, and all sorts of reasons not to believe in ourselves.”

With quarterback Ryan Bland and running back Miggy Martin on the disabled list, Jadyn Reece ran the show with aplomb and alacrity and Kevin China ran the football with speed, toughness, and agility in their absence.

Reece directed an offense that amassed 276 yards (200 rushing, 76 passing) on 51 attempts.

“The plan was to execute what we did in practice,” said Reece, a 5-10, 190-pound junior. “Run the ball. Pound the ball. Complete passes. Blocking was phenomenal. I highly appreciate my O-line.”

China, a 5-5, 180-pound sophomore, rushed 27 times for 177 hard-earned yards and two touchdowns.

The first came on a 29-yard run at 0:55 of the first quarter that ended an 8-play, 53-yard drive.

“The offensive line had a crazy game,” China said. “They came through, pulled through, helped me out, most definitely. They played physical. They came back from setbacks.”

The Mavericks (9-2) stanched the ensuing Eagles’ drive at the 7-yard line to prevent a touchdown, but Dominic Williams kicked a 24-yard field goal five seconds into the second quarter to cut the visitors’ deficit to 7-3.

Moments later, Godwin’s Sam Jared returned an interception 42 yards for a score. Williams’ PAT put the Eagles up 10-7.

Godwin’s Hank Piersol recovered a fumble on the Mavs’ next series, but another strong defensive stand prevented the visitors from converting the turnover into points.

The stop was one of several defensive gems. Freeman limited Godwin (6-5) to 145 yards of offense, 112 rushing, 33 passing.

“We focused on stopping the run first,” said junior linebacker Cooper Speidell. “That’s something we always preach. We knew if we stopped the run, they’d have to throw the ball a little bit more. We did our job.”

That crucial stop at the Freeman 20 triggered an 80-yard drive in 11 plays, the last a 5-yard TD run by China 1:11 before halftime.

On the second play of the ensuing Eagles’ drive, Speidell intercepted a pass at the Godwin 34, and on the Mavs’ first play, Reece delivered a well-placed spiral into the outstretched hands of Jake Lohmann, who, on a post pattern, caught it on the run at the 5 and breezed into the end zone to give his guys a 21-10 cushion at the break.

Bowman completed the scoring with a 35-yard field goal 1:43 before the final horn.

Perhaps the dark cloud in the silver lining of the Mavericks’ well-earned victory is that they have a regional semifinal date with Highland Springs, 11-0 and No. 1 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10.

“Life is full of some incredible challenges,” Bland said. “We’re just excited to have the opportunity of playing over there and soaking up the atmosphere of playing in the semifinal game against a perennial power. We look at it as a privilege to go over there and have the opportunity to be on the same field.”

Mills Godwin…………………0 10 0 0 -- 10

Douglas Freeman…………..7 14 0 3 -- 24

DF – China 29 run (Bowman kick)

MG – FG Williams 24

MG – Jared 42 interception return (Williams kick)

DF – China 5 run (Bowman kick)

DF – Lohmann 34 pass from Reece (Bowman kick)

DF – FG Bowman 35

RUSHING

MG – Rhoades 21 carries, 82 yards, Eakes 6-30.

DF – China 27-177, Reece 9-15, Nunnally 1-8.

PASSING

MG – Rhoades 7 completions, 16 attempts, 1 interception, 33 yards.

DF – Reece 6-14-1-76.

RECEIVING

MG –Washburn 1 reception, 13 yards, Clark 4-12, Eakes 1-9, Gaskins 1-minus 1.