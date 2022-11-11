High school 🏈 playoffs: L.C. Bird rumbles past Hermitage in Region 5C quarterfinal

Jaivon Williams might have missed five games.

But the L.C. Bird running-back-turned-wildcat-quarterback certainly hasn't missed a single beat.

The 804 varsity player of the week back in Week 3, Williams was absent from much of the Skyhawks run to the playoffs after suffering an injury in late September.

But he returned to prominence with a bang Thursday night at Bird's Dutchman Stadium in the Region 5C quarterfinals against visiting Hermitage, rumbling 17 times for 127 yards and three first-half touchdowns to lead the No. 3-seed Skyhawks past the No. 6 Panthers 23-15 and into a region semifinal date with No. 7 Glen Allen.

"Hermitage is a heck of a football program, Coach (Timothy Jean-Pierre) has done a great job over there, that's a tough football team and they've got some great players defensively and offensively," said Skyhawks coach Troy Taylor over the hootin' and hollerin' of his celebrating players next door in the locker room.

"We just figured we had to snap it to (Williams)."

Since losing starting quarterback Brad Hurt to injury midway through the season, Bird has cycled in Jashaun Amin and William Hendrickson under center.

But it was Williams taking the majority of the snaps and throwing just two passes Thursday, as Bird reverted to a Wildcat look to spearhead its formidable ground game and augment co-lead backs Tae Lowe (14 carries, 88 yards) and Alvin Townes-Fox (13-50).

"(No.) Twenty-three Devin Ford, 55 James Wyche and 32 Jaqui Vaughan," Williams said of the key blockers who opened up rushing lanes for the Skyhawks' stable of backs.

"It's great being able to have all of us (the rushing options) back there, the other teams have to change up their defensive scheme for us."

Williams, who hadn't played quarterback since sixth grade, said he was a little nervous stepping into the new role.

"I was talking to my mom about it, I was real nervous," Williams said with a smile.

"I just had to step up, be a team player, the team needed me and that's it, glad we got the W."

Along with its patented ground game, Bird in its resurgence under Taylor has been built on a hard-hitting defense that excels at limiting explosive plays and punishing opposing ball carriers.

Typically formidable in its own right, the Hermitage backfield combo of quarterback KaRon Burton and running back Jeremiah Coney was limited to just 63 yards on 19 carries combined.

The Panthers had one big play to stay in it in the first half, a 48-yard touchdown run by Corey Morton on a fake punt. But that accounted for all of the visitors' offensive output before halftime, and they win into the break down 21-7.

The Panthers did manage to put Dutchman stadium on pins and needles in the game's final moments after Chase Rivers made a diving catch on a 21-yard pass from Burton with 7:25 to play to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Burton, and Coney carried in for the 2-point conversion to make it a one-score game.

But the Skyhawks defense stood tall down the stretch as it had all evening, putting clamps on the Hermitage comeback effort behind edge rusher Ibraheem "Moosh" Ramadan, defensive back Colin Jackson Gusti and versatile safety / rover Sidney Jones.

Ramadan finished with nine tackles, five for losses including four sacks. Jackson Gusti had eight tackles, three for losses, and forced and recovered a fumble.

Jones brought down Burton in the Hermitage end zone for a safety early in the fourth quarter to make it 23-7, and turned to the always fiery Skyhawks sideline to flex his muscles and let out a roar.

"I'd like to thank the coaches, they prepared us, our D-line, they did good jobs, everybody, linebackers," Jones said when asked how the Bird defense limited Coney and Burton's production.

The Skyhawks will host the Jaguars, who upset No. 2-seed Midlothian, next Friday in the Region 5C semifinals, while No. 1 Highland Springs hosts No. 4 Douglas Freeman on the other side of the bracket. L.C. Bird and Glen Allen have never before met on the football field.

Hermitage 7 0 0 8 - 15

L.C. Bird 7 14 0 2 - 23

LCB - J. Williams 31 run (Hernandez kick)

Herm - Morton 48 run (Megenity kick)

LCB - J. Williams 2 run (Hernandez kick)

LCB - J. Williams 18 run (Hernandez kick)

LCB - S. Jones safety

Herm - Burton 1 run (Coney run)

RUSHING

Herm - Coney 9-20, Burton 10-43, Morton 1-48, J. Lewis 1-2; LCB - J. Williams 17-127, Townes-Fox 13-50, Lowe 14-88, Hendrickson 1-8.

PASSING

Herm - Burton 7-12-63-0-0; LCB - J. Williams 1-2-7-0-0

RECEIVING

Herm - Rivers 2-31, Gunnell 2-23, Coney 2-5, J. Lewis 1-4; LCB - Amin 1-7.