High school 🏈 playoffs: Local game stories and summaries from Round 1

Local playoff field after Round 1

REGION 5C

No. 7 Glen Allen 29, No. 2 Midlothian 25

High school 🏈 playoffs: Glen Allen stuns Midlothian with wild fourth-quarter comeback "We've just been doing what we've been preaching all year, just trying to stay resilient and understand as long as there's time on the clock we've always got a chance so tonight kind of proved that."

No. 3 L.C. Bird 23, No. 6 Hermitage 13

High school 🏈 playoffs: L.C. Bird rumbles past Hermitage in Region 5C quarterfinal "I was talking to my mom about it, I was real nervous," Williams said with a smile. "I just had to step up, be a team player, the team needed me and that's it, glad we got the W."

No. 4 Douglas Freeman 24, No. 5 Mills Godwin 10

High school 🏈 playoffs: Freeman hunkers down, overcomes obstacles to advance past Godwin “We hunkered down, rallied around each other, and won very physical games two weeks in a row despite injuries, sickness, and all sorts of reasons not to believe in ourselves.”

No. 1 Highland Springs 49, No. 8 Prince George 0: Aziz Foster Powell, Eric Byrd, Eli Williams, Javon Robinson and Noah Jenkins all scored rushing touchdowns, and Takye Heath caught a 17-yard TD from quarterback Khristian Martin as the Springers rolled past the Royals.

Foster Powell finished with 101 yards and two TDs on just three carries. Taron Capers, Henry Hazelgrove, Robinson and George Lovelace had a reception apiece. Kickers Harvey Anderson and Jerel Dent alternated PATs and nailed all of them.

Semifinals: Douglas Freeman at Highland Springs, Glen Allen at L.C. Bird

REGION 4B

No. 4 Hanover 35, No. 5 Eastern View 31

No. 3 Varina 35, No. 6 Matoaca 0: Kaveion Keys, Eric Smith and LJ Booker caught touchdown passes from quarterback Myles Derricott, Tae'mon Brown rushed for a pair of TDs and the Blue Devils pitched a shutout in a home win over the Warriors.

Brown carried nine times for 94 yards. Derricott finished 6-for-13 for 160 yards and three TDs. Keys caught two passes for 74 yards, Booker two for 50 and Smith one for 26. Vy'Sean Royster hit all of his extra-point attempts.

JaeShaun Allen-Tyler and Kenny Faison led the defensive effort for Varina with six and five tackles, respectively.

Gavin Hall paced the Warriors defensively with five tackles. Matoaca receivers Dillon Newton-Short and Bryce Yates capped standout seasons by combining for 15 grabs for 89 yards. Quarterback Ryley Justus completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 132 yards.

No. 1 Dinwiddie 54, No. 8 Powhatan 7

No. 2 King George 41, No. 7 Patrick Henry-Ashland 6

Semifinals: Hanover at Dinwiddie, Varina at King George

REGION 6A

No. 2 Thomas Dale 42, No. 7 James River 12: Defensive back Lorenz Bacon had two interceptions, running back Brandon Rose rushed 13 times for 262 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Ethan Minter carried for two TDs and threw another and their Knights avenged last season's playoff loss to the Rapids.

Minter completed 10 of 11 pass attempts for 196 yards and a 75-yard touchdown to Shamari Earls, who also had an interception on defense plus three tackles. Nick Tyree caught six passes for 93 yards, and Stephon Hicks was in on 11 tackles including two sacks.

No. 3 Manchester 56, No. 6 Cosby 15

No. 1 Oscar Smith 56, No. 8 Kellam 7

No. 4 Western Branch 28, No. 5 Franklin County 14

Semifinals: Western Branch at Oscar Smith, Manchester at Thomas Dale

REGION 2A

No. 1 King William 49, No. 8 Bruton 7: Kaleb Shelton went simply bonkers, carrying 11 times for 289 yards and four touchdowns as the reigning Class 2 champion Cavaliers raced past the Panthers.

King William racked up 471 rushing yards. Tre Robinson carried eight times for 107 yards and two touchdowns, Joe Isaac six for 60 and one. Cameron LeBaron was perfect on point-after attempts. Wylie Johnson led the Cavs charge defensively with seven tackles, and Caron Washington had two interceptions.

No. 2 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 33, No. 7 Amelia County 15

No. 3 Poquoson 35, No. 6 Nandua 0

No. 4 Greensville County 18, No. 5 Brunswick 13

Semifinals: Poquoson at Thomas Jefferson, Greensville County at King William

REGION 3B

No. 7 Goochland 35, No. 2 Skyline 22: Jamason Pryor had two touchdown runs, Blayke Flaherty and Baraka Ganyuma had a TD carry apiece, Nik Cotner returned an interception for a touchdown and their Bulldogs pulled off an upset victory on the road against the Hawks.

No. 5 Caroline 16, No. 4 Armstrong 8: The Cavaliers captured their first playoff victory since 1993 at Virginia State's Rogers Stadium, as Tyeir Williams caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime from quarterback Myles Holmes.

The Wildcats forced overtime on a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Anthony Allen to receiver Ajenavi Byrd with just 40 seconds to play in regulation, and Kemari Eberhardt added the 2-point run to tie things up.

Caroline jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the second quarter on a 74-yard touchdown run by Marvin Morris and 2-point run by Vladimir Joacin.

No. 1 Brentsville District 56, No. 8 James Monroe 13

No. 3 Warren County 21, No. 6 Culpeper County 13

Semifinals: Goochland at Warren County, Caroline at Brentsville District

REGION 3A

No. 1 Phoebus 64, No. 8 York 7

No. 2 Lafayette 51, No. 7 Colonial Heights 20

No. 3 Lake Taylor 21, No. 6 Hopewell 12

No. 4 I.C. Norcom 27, No. 5 Southampton 14

Semifinals: Norcom at Phoebus, Lake Taylor at Lafayette

VISAA

No. 4 The Potomac School (6-2) at No. 1 Trinity Episcopal (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

No. 3 St. Christopher's (7-3) at No. 2 Benedictine (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.