Unbeaten Hanover rode the pitching of reigning All-Metro player of the year Julia Cuozzo to a 1-0 victory over Powhatan in the Region 4B softball semifinals Wednesday night.

The Hawks, chasing their second consecutive Class 4 state championship, also qualified for the state tournament. They'll face visiting Spotsylvania on Friday for the region title.

Region 6A: Cosby fell to Grassfield 5-1, and Manchester lost to Kellam 10-0 in the region semifinals on Wednesday, leaving this year's Class 6 field without a Richmond-area representative.

Region 3A: Top seed and reigning Class 3 state champs New Kent took down Lakeland 8-0 in Wednesday's semifinal. The Trojans were scheduled to host No. 3-seed York in Thursday's region-title game.

Baseball

Region 6A: James River and Cosby saw their seasons come to an end with semifinal losses. James River fell 2-0 to Grassfield, and Cosby was eliminated by Western Branch 5-0.

Region 4B: Defending Class 4 state champ Hanover earned another trip to the state tournament with an 11-1 victory over Matoaca in the semifinals. The Hawks were scheduled to meet Mechanicsville for the region title Thursday night. Mechanicsville, which advanced earlier with a 7-4 victory over Atlee, won the regular-season meetings 7-5 and 5-3.

Region 3A: New Kent secured a spot in the state tournament by topping Colonial Heights 4-0 in the semifinals. New Kent was scheduled to play Lakeland for the region title on Thursday.

Region 2A: King William was eliminated in a 5-1 loss to Randolph-Henry in the semifinals.

Tennis

Region 6A boys: Cosby took the team title by beating James River 5-3 in the final. The Titans advanced by beating Ocean Lakes 5-3 in the semifinals. The Rapids advanced with a 5-2 victory over Landstown.

Region 3B boys: Goochland’s Evan Bernstine and Alex Peskin captured the doubles crown with a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the final.

Region 6A girls: Cosby earned the crown by topping Ocean Lakes 5-3 in the final. The Titans beat Kellam 5-2 in the semifinals. James River fell 5-4 to Ocean Lakes in the semis.

Region 3A girls: Tabb’s Valentina Crespo and Malini Dharni topped New Kent’s Allie Smith and Katie Ross 6-2, 6-1 for the doubles title.

Region 3B girls: Maggie Walker’s Martina Ribera teamed with Ella Wiatt to win the doubles championship with a 6-2, 6-3 victory in the final.

Boys soccer

Region 6A: James River and Cosby ended their seasons with semifinal losses on Wednesday. James River fell to Kellam 3-0, and Cosby was defeated by Landstown 1-0.

Girls soccer

Region 6A: Cosby beat Western Branch 4-1 in the semifinals, earning a spot in the region finals and state tournament. The Titans will play at Kellam, which eliminated James River 4-0 in the region final.