State title-winning performances abounded across the Richmond region Saturday, as the VISAA and VHSL state wrestling and swimming meets produced a bevvy of local team and individual champions, from St. Christopher’s to Mills Godwin, Cosby to Colonial Heights, Collegiate to New Kent and Maggie Walker to Veritas.

Here is a rundown of the action on the mat and in the pool from around the commonwealth, plus a look at results from the state gymnastics meet where Region 5C champions Deep Run were looking to make some noise.

Wrestling

VISAA

St. Christopher’s walked away from the 2023 state meet, held at Benedictine’s McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion, with its second consecutive team championship.

The Saints ran away from the competition, tallying 339.5 points, well ahead of second-place Paul VI with 254 points. The host Cadets finished third with 194.5 points. The last time a program other than Benedictine or St. Chris won a VISAA team wrestling title was 2013.

Spearheading the Saints’ title-winning effort were individual champs Caleb Haney (106 pounds); Drew Roggie (113); Jack Parker (120); Cale Roggie (138); Tyler Hood (144); Mitchell Faglioni (150) and Riley Finck (175). Max Buono notched a second-place finish at 215.

Cadets junior Brycen Arbogast won the 132-pound class with a 5-2 decision over Peninsula Catholic’s Luke Murray in the title match.

Grace Christian School’s Daniel Cozzolino captured the 126-pound title by 8-5 decision over Peninsula Catholic’s Thomas Montgomery.

Class 1-3

Seeking their fifth consecutive Class 3 championship Saturday at Salem Civic Center, local powerhouse New Kent came up one place short, finishing second with 155 points behind first-place Staunton River (216.5).

Among the standouts for the Trojans were junior Kyle Gibson, the 126-pound individual champion who won a title-match victory by 4-2 decision over Staunton River’s Caiden Saavedra; senior Matthew Eberly, the 138-pound champ by fall in the title match; and senior Patrick Jordon, one of the area’s top pound-for-pound wrestlers and the 144-pound champ, also by fall in the final match.

Colonial Heights freshman Tristan Carter dominated the 106-pound title match, winning by a 13-1 major decision to claim an individual championship for the Colonials.

Class 4-6

Though the Richmond area did not have a team champion at Saturday’s Class 4-6 meet at Virginia Beach Sports Center, Cosby’s boys set a new program record for points scored at the state meet with 56.

The Titans notched their highest-ever team finish, placing 13th out of 60 schools in Class 6.

Junior Eli Cramer won his third consecutive state title to finish the season 48-1, winning the 120-pound title match by 12-6 decision. Sophomore James Bland finished the year 47-5, winning his 285-pound title match by 4-2 decision over Landstown’s Naasir Edmonds.

Prince George was the highest local finisher in Class 5, as the Royals placed 13th with 50 points. Senior Behanzin Bowen placed second at 285 pounds.

Deep Run and Glen Allen tied for 14th with 47 points, and Douglas Freeman placed 16th at 37 points. J.R. Tucker, L.C. Bird, Hermitage, Mills Godwin, Highland Springs and Midlothian also scored points.

Jaguars senior Mohammed Zanganeh won an individual title at 120 pounds with a tight 6-5 decision over Woodgrove’s Sawyer Jones in the title match. Glen Allen sophomore Nana Utsey came in second at 165 pounds.

Wildcats senior Cameron McKay earned a state championship at 150 pounds via 3-1 decision over Granby’s Leonard Ashley. Deep Run junior Jerry Simon placed second at 126 pounds.

In Class 4, Mechanicsville topped local representatives with a ninth-place finish at 64.5 points. Powhatan was 11th with 59 points, Varina 16th with 41 points, Dinwiddie (24.5 points) placed 22nd, Atlee (24) 23rd, Hanover (23) 25th, Patrick Henry (20) 29th, Monacan (7) 41st and George Wythe came in 44th place with 1 point.

Indians sophomore Luke Wells came in second at 120 pounds, and junior Gavin Utley won the third-place match at 138 pounds.

Mustangs senior Joe Elaal finished second at 215 pounds, and Blue Devils sophomore Adams Turpin was victorious in the 285-pound third-place match.

Swimming

VISAA

St. Christopher’s and the Collegiate girls claimed VISAA Division I swimming championships Saturday at the VISAA meet, with both the Saints and Cougars outpacing their competition by wide margins with more than 100-point gaps to both second-place finishers.

Collegiate sophomore Elle Scott shined across the board, winning individual titles in the 200 IM, 100 breast, 200 medley relay and 400 free. Scott set two meet records with a 1:59.39 in the 200 IM and a 1:01.79 in the 100 breast.

The Saints were led by a slew of strong finishes in the relays, including a first-place effort in the 4x50 free, as the team of sophomore Alex Gertner, freshman Ryan Smith and seniors Brandon Moore and Carter Perkins came in at 1:24.82. Gertner and Perkins placed second and third, respectively, in the 100 free.

Veritas senior Joshua Fisher won titles in the 100 fly and 100 back, setting a meet record in the 100 back with a time of 48.83.

Grove Christian senior Tyler Read, the reigning VISAA dive champion, wowed attendees with a meet record 11-dive total score of 673.9. Read finished more than 300 points ahead of the second-place diver.

Trinity Episcopal sophomore Patrick Puzon won an individual title in the 50 free with a blistering time of 20.87.

Collegiate junior Charlie Mayr claimed an individual championship in the 500 free with a final time of 4:36.61.

Collegiate girls coach Mike Peters was honored as the Division I coach of the year.

Class 3-4

The Monacan girls made it four Class 4 state titles in five years, and the Maggie Walker girls earned a Class 3 championship at the Class 3 and 4 meet held at SwimRVA.

Maggie Walker finished with 289 points on the girls side, 37 ahead of second-place York. The Green Dragons boys tallied 178 points, second to Meridian High with 316.

Among the individual champions for the Green Dragons was junior Christine Datovech, the 100 fly winner in 53.68 and 50 free champ in 23.0, and senior Devin Naoroz, who won the boys 100 back in 49.62. Junior Crash Ackerly claimed the 100 free title in 45.93.

The Chiefs girls finished with 336 points, 56 clear of second-place Western Albemarle. The Monacan boys placed fourth at 153 points.

Monacan dominated the relays on its way to a championship. The 200 medley relay team of junior Cassie Bauer, sophomore Piper Price, senior Carleigh Dillman and sophomore Raegan Canada placed first with a time of 1:45.64. Senior Ryan Hufford won the boys 200 free in 1:38.6.

Class 5-6

The Region 5C champion Mills Godwin boys lifted a Class 5 championship trophy, finishing with 283 points, well clear of second-place Albemarle with 190.5 points.

On the girls side, region champs Douglas Freeman placed second with 248 points behind first-place First Colonial with 270.

The Eagles 200 medley relay team of sophomore Eric Lambert, junior Silva Pablo and seniors Aidan Jacobs and Seamus Connell placed first with a final time of 1:33.16. And the 200 free relay team of Connell, Jacobs, junior Harrison Neuhaus and Lambert took first in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:24.81.

Mavericks sophomore Allison Bischoff won a title in the 200 free with a final time of 1:49.21, and junior Claire Stuhlmacher won the 500 free in 4:54.91. Eagles sophomore Kate Hotem claimed first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.28.

Gymnastics

The region champion Wildcats finished third in the Class 5 team standings with 139.05 points, not far behind second-place Woodgrove (141.85) and state champions Mountain View (144.525).

