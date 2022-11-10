 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school playoffs roundup: Trinity boys soccer stuns Collegiate on Flood's winner. Collegiate upends Trinity in field hockey semifinals.

VISAA

Boys soccer

Trinity Episcopal's Seth Mileski played a deft ball to Colin Flood on the edge of the Collegiate box, and Flood slotted home a pretty finish in the final minutes of Wednesday's VISAA boys soccer semifinal at City Stadium to give the No. 4-seed Titans a 1-0 victory over the top-seeded Cougars. 

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2-seed St. Christopher's took down The Potomac School 1-0 after Greyson DiCosmo sent a chipped free kick into the box in the 77th minute, where Wes Wise controlled the ball with his chest before rocketing a shot into the top of the net for the game's lone goal.

St. Chris (15-1-4) will square off with Trinity (14-1-4) Monday at 7:30 p.m. at City Stadium for the state's private school crown. The sides met twice this season, a 2-1 Saints victory at home in late September and a 2-2 draw at Trinity in early October. 

Field hockey

No. 3-seed Collegiate took down No. 2 Trinity Episcopal 3-1 Thursday afternoon to advance to the VISAA Division I field hockey championship.

Mary Katherine Brost scored twice to lead the Cougars, and Daisy Storey added a goal of her own.

On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Norfolk Academy beat St. Catherine's 8-0. The Saints defeated Bishop Ireton 3-1 in the quarterfinals on the strength of three goals from Rhodes College commit Alder Dickey and eight saves by keeper Georgi Ascoli. 

The Bulldogs will meet the Cougars in a title match scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at St. Catherine's.

Girls volleyball

In Tuesday's Division I first round, No. 5-seed Collegiate fell to No. 4 Episcopal 3-2, and No. 6 St. Catherine's lost to No. 3 Norfolk Academy 3-0. 

In Division II, No. 5 Steward was scheduled to play No. 1 Peninsula Catholic Thursday evening in the state semifinals. 

Girls tennis

No. 1-seed Collegiate on Thursday advanced to the VISAA championship with a 5-1 victory over No. 4 Norfolk Academy.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 St. Catherine's fell to The Potomac School 6-3.

The Cougars are scheduled to play for a state championship Friday at noon at The Potomac School. 

VHSL

Girls volleyball

State quarterfinals for girls volleyball are all scheduled for Saturday.

Region 5C champion Midlothian will host 5D runner-up Riverside at 2 p.m., and 5C runner-up Deep Run travels to 5D winner Massaponax with start time slated for 6 p.m. If both the Trojans and Wildcats win Saturday, they would meet in the state semifinals Tuesday.

In Class 4, Region 4B runner-up Atlee plays at 4A champion Grafton at 7 p.m. The Raiders fell to top-seeded King George 3-0 in Wednesday's Region 4B title match. 

In Class 3, Region 3B runner-up Goochland plays at 3A champion York at 6 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Thomas Dale defeated James River 3-2 Thursday to capture the Region 6A championship. 

The Class 5 and 6 boys volleyball state brackets will be all one tournament with one champion crowned this year.

Region 6A winner Dale hosts 5A runner-up First Colonial Saturday at 1 p.m. in the state quarterfinals. 

The Rapids travel to 5A winner Indian River Saturday at 1 p.m. If both Dale and James River win, they would play one another in Tuesday's state semifinals. 

The same is true for Region 5C winner Glen Allen and runner-up Deep Run. The Jaguars host 5B runner-up Norview Saturday at 2 p.m., while the Wildcats are at 5B champ Granby Saturday at 3 p.m.

In Class 4, Patrick Henry defeated Maggie Walker 3-0 in Wednesday's West Region championship match. The Patriots host East Region No. 4 seed King's Fork Saturday at 6 p.m. in the state quarterfinals. 

The Green Dragons host Great Bridge Friday at 6 p.m. The No. 3 and No. 4 seeds out of the West Region, Matoaca and Monacan, play Denbigh and Warwick, respectively, at 11 a.m. Saturday in the state quarterfinals. 

Field hockey

In Tuesday's Class 4 quarterfinals, Region 4B champion Atlee advanced to the state semifinals with a 2-1 win over 4A runner-up Grafton. The Raiders will face Region 4C champion Courtland in the state semifinals, scheduled for Saturday at noon. 

Region 4B runner-up Powhatan fell to 4A champs Great Bridge 3-0. 

In Tuesday's Class 5 quarterfinals, Region 5C champion Midlothian fell to 5D runner-up Stafford 4-0, and 5C runner-up Mills Godwin lost to 5D champion Independence 5-0.

Schmincke

 Eva Russo

