High school playoffs: Trinity advances to VISAA football title game, Collegiate captures state field hockey, girls tennis crowns

Trey Grant eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground and found the end zone, Davion Brown and Isaiah Robinson each had 100-plus yards receiving and a TD and the Trinity Episcopal defense pitched a shutout as the No. 1-seed Titans beat The Potomac School 35-0 Saturday at Aycock Stadium in the VISAA Division I football semifinals.

Old Dominion recruit Mario Thompson returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Taegan Logan completed 10 of 12 pass attempts for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

Grant carried 11 times for 116 yards. Brown and Robinson had three catches apiece for 121 and 110 yards, respectively.

The reigning state champion Titans will host No. 2-seed Benedictine next Saturday in a rematch of last year's title game after the Cadets defeated No. 3 St. Christopher's 20-0.

Trinity (10-0) won 22-21 in overtime in last year's championship, and 21-7 at Benedictine (8-3) this season in both teams' opener on August 27.

VISAA

Girls tennis

Collegiate captured its second consecutive VISAA title with a 5-2 win over The Potomac School Saturday, the program's third state championship in four full seasons since coach Allyson Brand took the helm in 2018.

Brand said this year's 16-0, LIS champion team is the deepest she's ever coached with 10 seniors, including captains Claiborne Dillard, Lucy Ottley, Malone Morchower and Caroline Smith, competing for spots.

"It's a very unique team, 10 seniors on a squad of 17," said Brand, adding that she's worked with some of the group since they were in seventh grade.

"I knew we had the potential. The challenge this year for us was more the mental side ... making sure that they could play to their ability without the emotions becoming too much of a factor."

Brand said the team did mindfulness work such as breathing exercises together this season, a practice that helped keep them emotionally centered.

The Cougars traveled to Northern Virginia frequently this year for tough matches in which their depth was put to the test.

"I knew if we had any sick players or anything like that this week, I was very comfortable going into my ladder if needed," Brand said.

"The challenge is, how do you keep them all as a team? ... Because the team is so deep, everybody came to improve every day in practice. Because of that, the team as a whole got stronger."

Singles: Elizabeth Mendoza (Col) d. Lauren Foster 10-4; Riley Williams (P) d. Lucy Ottley 10-3; Leela Iyer (P) d. Sophie Sands 10-0; Rita Taylor (Col) d. Maia Phillips 10-6; Claiborne Dillard (Col) d. Riece Grimes-Thomas 10-6; Emma Eldridge (Col) d. Sonali Sachdeva 10-2.

Doubles: Rita Taylor/Jordan Gross (Col) d. Riece Grimes-Thomas/Deja Dimps 10-0.

Field hockey

Callie Rogers netted a hat trick and assisted another goal from M.K. Brost, and Izzy Lee added an assist as first-year coach Kelsey Smither's Collegiate team defeated Norfolk Academy 4-0 on Saturday at St. Catherine's to win the program's ninth state state championship and first since the retirement of longtime coach Karen Doxey.

Boys soccer

Division I championship

St. Christopher's vs. Trinity Episcopal, Monday, 7:30 p.m. at City Stadium

VHSL

Field hockey

Class 4 semifinal

Courtland 2, Atlee 0

Girls volleyball

Class 5 quarterfinals

Midlothian 3, Riverside 1

Deep Run at Massaponax, 6 p.m. (winner plays Midlothian in semifinals Tuesday)

Championship match is set for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

Class 4 quarterfinals

Atlee at Grafton, 7 p.m. (Winner plays King George in semifinals Tuesday)

Championship match is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 4:30 at the Siegel Center.

Class 3 quarterfinals

Goochland at York, 6 p.m.

Semifinals Tuesday, championship match Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon at Salem Civic Center.

Boys volleyball

Class 5/6 quarterfinals

With Classes 5 and 6 combining their boys volleyball state championships, four Richmond-area schools advanced to the state quarterfinals Saturday and all came out victorious to set up an all-RVA race for the title in the form of two region final rematches.

Thomas Dale earned a 3-0 win over First Colonial, and will host James River at 6 p.m. in Tuesday's semifinal after the Rapids defeated Indian River 3-1.

Glen Allen downed Norview 3-0, and Deep Run advanced past Granby 3-0 to set up a semifinal meeting between the Jaguars and Wildcats on Tuesday.

The state championship match is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon at the Siegel Center.

Class 3/4 quarterfinals

King's Fork at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.

Matoaca at Denbigh, 2 p.m.

Monacan defeated Warwick 3-2 on Saturday to advance to Tuesday's semifinals, where the Chiefs will play Maggie Walker after the Green Dragons downed Great Bridge 3-0.

The Class 4 semifinals are Tuesday at the higher seeds, and the championship match is set for Saturday Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Siegel Center.