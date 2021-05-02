High school results for May 2

Baseball
Trinity Episcopal 8, Woodberry Forest 3
TES: Logan Janney 4 IP, 3 Hs, 1 ER, 4 Ks; 1-3, 2 RBIs, HR; Brian Curley 3 IP, 2 Hs, 0 ER, 4 Ks; Will Carter 1-2, 4 RBIs, 2 RS, HR.
An older gentleman, perhaps a grandfather, brought a newborn boy to a hospital in the city of Kostroma in western Russian on Valentine’s Day in 2003.
Stowe was an organ donor, and after his death five lives were able to be saved as a result of his decision.
A look at the top teams and players as the softball season begins.
As we push the reset button after losing the 2020 season to COVID, here’s a look at the area scene.
Deep Run boys volleyball coach Kevin Pond celebrated two state championships last week: one for his team, and one for his son’s.
As the spring season began Monday for public high school teams, the Richmond Times-Dispatch also started something new in its coverage of prep…
UVA commit Kate Miller of Atlee leads the way as the season begins.
Highland Springs, with several high-major Division I recruits, has five shutouts and has allowed just 31 points.
Benedictine baseball coach Sean Ryan had never done a whole lot of fieldwork until last spring.
New Kent’s Nick Vafiadis, the 2021 All-Metro wrestler of the year, won a national championship during the weekend in the 152-pound class of th…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.