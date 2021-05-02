 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school results for May 2
0 comments

High school results for May 2

  • 0

Baseball

Trinity Episcopal 8, Woodberry Forest 3

TES: Logan Janney 4 IP, 3 Hs, 1 ER, 4 Ks; 1-3, 2 RBIs, HR; Brian Curley 3 IP, 2 Hs, 0 ER, 4 Ks; Will Carter 1-2, 4 RBIs, 2 RS, HR.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Meet Bianca Bryan, the new Flying Squirrels PA announcer

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News