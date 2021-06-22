High school roundup: Cosby, Appomattox Regional Governor's School soccer teams fall in state semifinals

Cosby’s boys soccer team finished the season 12-2 after a wild 4-3, double-overtime loss to Region B champion C.D. Hylton in Monday’s state semifinal match hosted by C.D. Hylton.

The Titans scored 31 goals in the regular season, and conceded just five. They downed Thomas Dale 7-0 in the 6A quarterfinals, beat rival James River 2-1 in the semifinal, then topped Grassfield 2-1 to take the region crown.

Class 6 girls soccer

Cosby’s girls soccer team completed its season with a 13-1 mark after a 1-0 state semifinal defeat to host Patriot on Monday.

The 6A champions allowed just two goals throughout the regular season, and scored 44. The Titans defeated Ocean Lakes 2-0 in the 6A quarters, beat rival James River 2-1 in the region semis and downed Kellam 2-1 in the 6A title match.

Class 1 boys soccer

Region B boys soccer champion Appomattox Regional Governor’s School fell out of the state semifinals Monday at Dinwiddie Sports Complex in a 6-0 defeat to Region A winner Rappahannock.

The Dragons beat Riverheads 4-1 in the 1B semifinal, then downed Franklin 4-0 in the region title match.